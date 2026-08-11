Amla Benefits: Why This Small Indian Gooseberry Deserves a Place in Your Diet
Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is packed with vitamin C, antioxidants and plant compounds that support overall wellness. Discover its potential benefits for immunity, digestion, skin, hair and heart health, plus easy ways to add it to your daily diet.
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Seven amazing health benefits of eating amla
Amla is a powerhouse of nutrients and medicinal properties that help ward off many illnesses. This 'super fruit' is loaded with Vitamin C and antioxidants, which help boost your immunity, improve digestion, and give you great skin and hair.
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Amla helps strengthen your immunity
The high amount of Vitamin C in amla helps strengthen your body's overall immunity. Many studies suggest that amla works as an 'immunomodulator'. This means it contains elements that can either stimulate or regulate different parts of your immune system, keeping it in top shape.
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Amla helps with overall gut function
Amla is packed with fibre, which really helps your gut work properly. Your intestines need this fibre to absorb nutrients from food. So, eating enough amla can actually boost your body's ability to take in all the good stuff.
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Amla reduces fine lines and wrinkles on the skin
Amla is rich in antioxidants that help slow down the aging process. If you eat amla regularly, it can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. This helps you maintain naturally glowing and healthy skin for longer.
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Amla helps lower cholesterol and control blood pressure
Amla helps lower cholesterol and manage blood pressure, two big wins for your heart health. Many studies confirm that eating amla is great for the heart. It's been proven to significantly reduce levels of total cholesterol, LDL (bad cholesterol), VLDL, and triglycerides.
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Amla is very good for diabetes control
Amla is excellent for managing diabetes because it has a low glycemic index and is high in Vitamin C and chromium. It helps lower blood sugar levels, improves how insulin works in your body, and protects your body's cells.
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Amla is rich in carotene, which is essential for eye health
Amla contains a lot of carotene, which is essential for good eye health. Both modern research and ancient Ayurveda agree that amla can help improve your eyesight. Eating it regularly contributes to better overall eye health.
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