    National Cookie Day 2023: 6 easy treats to make at home

    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    National Cookie Day in the United States is celebrated annually on December 4th. It's a day dedicated to the celebration of cookies, a beloved treat enjoyed by people of all ages.

    article_image1

    Cookie enthusiasts, bakeries, and cookie lovers often mark the occasion by baking or indulging in various types of cookies, sharing recipes, organizing cookie-themed events, and enjoying the sweet delights of these baked goodies. Here are six easy and delicious cookie recipes that you can make at home.

    article_image2

    Chocolate chip cookies

    Ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, vanilla extract, chocolate chips.
    Steps: Cream butter and sugars, add egg and vanilla, mix dry ingredients separately, combine wet and dry ingredients, stir in chocolate chips, scoop onto a baking sheet, and bake until golden brown.

    article_image3

    Peanut butter cookies

    Ingredients: Peanut butter, sugar, egg, baking soda.
    Steps: Mix peanut butter, sugar, and egg until well combined, add baking soda, roll into balls, place on a baking sheet, press with a fork to create a crisscross pattern, and bake until edges are golden.

    article_image4

    Shortbread cookies

    Ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar.
    Steps: Cream butter and sugar, mix in flour until a dough forms, roll out dough, cut into desired shapes, place on a baking sheet, and bake until edges are slightly golden.

    article_image5

    Snickerdoodle cookies

    Ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar, egg, cream of tartar, baking soda, cinnamon.
    Steps: Cream butter and sugar, add egg, mix in dry ingredients, roll dough into balls, roll in cinnamon sugar mixture, place on a baking sheet, and bake until puffy and cracked.

    article_image6

    Coconut macaroons

    Ingredients: Shredded coconut, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, egg whites.
    Steps: Mix coconut, condensed milk, and vanilla, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form, fold egg whites into coconut mixture, scoop onto a baking sheet, and bake until golden.

    article_image7

    Oatmeal raisin cookies

    Ingredients: Flour, oats, butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, raisins, baking soda, cinnamon.
    Steps: Cream butter and sugars, add egg and vanilla, mix in dry ingredients, fold in oats and raisins, scoop onto a baking sheet, and bake until lightly golden.

