National Cookie Day 2023: 6 easy treats to make at home

National Cookie Day in the United States is celebrated annually on December 4th. It's a day dedicated to the celebration of cookies, a beloved treat enjoyed by people of all ages.

Cookie enthusiasts, bakeries, and cookie lovers often mark the occasion by baking or indulging in various types of cookies, sharing recipes, organizing cookie-themed events, and enjoying the sweet delights of these baked goodies. Here are six easy and delicious cookie recipes that you can make at home.

Chocolate chip cookies

Ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, vanilla extract, chocolate chips.

Steps: Cream butter and sugars, add egg and vanilla, mix dry ingredients separately, combine wet and dry ingredients, stir in chocolate chips, scoop onto a baking sheet, and bake until golden brown.

Peanut butter cookies

Ingredients: Peanut butter, sugar, egg, baking soda.

Steps: Mix peanut butter, sugar, and egg until well combined, add baking soda, roll into balls, place on a baking sheet, press with a fork to create a crisscross pattern, and bake until edges are golden.

Shortbread cookies

Ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar.

Steps: Cream butter and sugar, mix in flour until a dough forms, roll out dough, cut into desired shapes, place on a baking sheet, and bake until edges are slightly golden.

Snickerdoodle cookies

Ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar, egg, cream of tartar, baking soda, cinnamon.

Steps: Cream butter and sugar, add egg, mix in dry ingredients, roll dough into balls, roll in cinnamon sugar mixture, place on a baking sheet, and bake until puffy and cracked.

Coconut macaroons

Ingredients: Shredded coconut, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, egg whites.

Steps: Mix coconut, condensed milk, and vanilla, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form, fold egg whites into coconut mixture, scoop onto a baking sheet, and bake until golden.

Oatmeal raisin cookies

Ingredients: Flour, oats, butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, raisins, baking soda, cinnamon.

Steps: Cream butter and sugars, add egg and vanilla, mix in dry ingredients, fold in oats and raisins, scoop onto a baking sheet, and bake until lightly golden.