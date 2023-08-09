National book lovers day: 6 books you will fall in love with

Start the journey of introspection and discovery, embracing the magic that only books can offer. On National Book Lovers Day, these books serve as a reminder of a gateway to understanding, imagination, and connection. by Leona Merlin Antony

Image: Freepik

There is no better time to explore the world of books about reading itself than on National Book Lovers Day, which is celebrated by avid readers all around the world. These literary works provide readers with insights into the same act they cherish by examining the pleasures, difficulties, and importance of reading in our lives. These six must-read novels heighten your appreciation for the written word whether you're an avid reader already or just starting to develop a love for books.

Image: Instagram

1. “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” by Milan Kundera Why should you read this book from 1984? Maybe it is because of the calmness it brings into our turmoiled life. Maybe it frightens us, to see how the line of morality and immorality become one. The author of this book, dearest Milan Kudrea, passed away recently. It is set in the 1968 Prague Spring and tells the story of two men, two women and a dog. If you are on a quest to witness mature and striking realities of lives and relationships, you are in for a ride.

Image: Instagram

2. “Kafka on the Shore” by Haruki Murakami “Kafka on the Shore” was published in 2002. The exploration of metaphysical reality is given by a teenage boy, Kafka Tamura and an aged man, Nakata. The book has fantasy elements as well as magical realism. It digs deeper into Oedipus Complex coined by Sigmund Freud. The novel takes the readers to a vast arena of psychological twists and turns.

Image: Instagram

3. “Days of Abandonment” by Elena Ferrante This Italian novel published in 2002 narrates the story of a woman abandoned by her husband, who her for a rather young girl. The reality is too unbearable to handle since the author portrays something no other writers have attempted to write. The protagonist talks about how she has been deceived and how blind she was to the wrong things he did to her. It is a heartbreaking read, but as they say, tragedies are meant to cleanse humans.

Image: Instagram

4. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney This novel is a rather new one published in 2018. It tells the story of two people, the unique relationship Marianne and Connell develop. It takes an off-road and explores the private aspect of a relationship more than the louder aspects. Marrianne’s character is very off-beat which attracts the readers more to the writing style. It is recommended to read the book after watching the series, also known by the same name.

Image: Instagram

5. “The Crooked Line” by Ismat Chugthai The Indian Urdu author published her book in 1943. The novel was considered very “unconventional” at the time. The themes overlooked female sexuality. As the reader reaches a midpoint, they understand how strongly the book advocates Marxist perspectives. Shamman, the protagonist goes through a journey of self-growth and realization attempting to find her space in the world.

Image: Instagram

6. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho This is a famous allegorical novel written in 1988. An Andalusian shepherd boy, Santiago dreams of treasures in some place while in a ruined church. This dream keeps recurring due to which he consults a gypsy fortune teller about this. The teller reveals to him that the treasure is in the Egyptian pyramids. This is a great book if you are at a pointless phase in your life since it has most of the answers to your questions.