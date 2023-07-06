Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Music to Meditation: 5 Ways to calm your nervous system

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    To get calm and relief from the mental and emotional burnout caused by the daily hustle, people should take some time off their busy schedules to prioritize their mental health. Nowadays, alarming mental health struggles and burnout, are so frequently seen in people.

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    A calm and quiet mind is also necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Thanks to the fast-paced nature of the modern generation, anxiety and stress are common nowadays. From the pressures of work to personal responsibilities, several things take toll on mental stability. People dealing with such problems should acknowledge it soon and take necessary actions. Long-time ignorance can make a permanent impact on their nervous system, leading to a feeling of depression. To rid the burnout caused by the daily hustle, people should take time off their busy schedules to prioritize their mental health.

    article_image2

    Music

    1. Music:

    Music certainly heals the mind. So a daily habit of listening to your favourite tunes can relax the nerves. Prepare a playlist with calming songs and put the earphones on to dive into a hassle-free world.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Meditation:

    After a long, hectic day, people can find peace by investing a little time in practising meditation. It doesn’t require any physical effort as only sitting back with eyes closed will aid in reducing a significant amount of stress and anxiety.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Less screen time:

    Looking at your television, laptop or mobile screens for a long period, especially at night, can affect your nervous system. The blue light that emits from these electronic devices can cause harm to your eyes while also affecting your sleep schedule.

    article_image5

    Exercise

    4. Exercise:

    Exercise is a well-known method to relieve mental pressure. Only 30 minutes of daily exercise can help release frustration. If you are short of time, aim for at least three to five times per week.

    article_image6

    Interaction

    5. Interaction:

    Social bonding can be a great option to prevent anxiety issues. Spend quality time with your friends and family and share your feelings with those people.

