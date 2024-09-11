Munnar to Pondicherry: Top South Indian bike routes to explore this September-October

September and October are ideal for bike trips in South India. Enjoy lush landscapes and pleasant weather on these top scenic routes.

Munnar to Thekkady (Kerala)

This scenic route from Munnar to Thekkady immerses you in the beauty of Kerala’s Western Ghats. As you traverse through lush tea plantations and dense forests, you'll be greeted by breathtaking views. The well-maintained road ensures a smooth ride while offering stunning vistas of rolling hills and verdant landscapes, making it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.

Coorg to Chikmagalur (Karnataka)

The trip from Coorg to Chikmagalur is a beautiful one, passing through the undulating hills and picturesque coffee fields of Karnataka. The well-paved roads and colorful vegetation along the way add to the overall peaceful and enjoyable experience. The trip offers a leisurely sightseeing experience and a profound appreciation of the area's natural splendor because there is little traffic.



Pondicherry to Auroville (Tamil Nadu)

Traveling from Pondicherry to Auroville entails traveling along serene coastal roads where you may take in the allure of lush scenery and French colonial buildings. This is a very level path that is easy to follow and provides a serene and beautiful ride. For those who like a combination of historical ambiance and scenic beauty, this ride is perfect.



Kumarakom to Alleppey (Kerala)

The route from Kumarakom to Alleppey offers a unique experience through Kerala’s serene backwaters. As you ride, you'll pass through quaint villages and picturesque water bodies, immersing you in the tranquil beauty of the region. The safe and scenic ride provides ample opportunities to enjoy the lush landscapes and traditional village life.

Bangalore to Bandipur (Karnataka)

The journey from Bangalore to Bandipur takes you through the heart of Bandipur National Park, known for its rich wildlife and lush greenery. The well-maintained road ensures a smooth ride, while the chance to spot wildlife adds an adventurous touch. This route combines natural beauty with a secure biking experience, making it a favorite for nature lovers.

