    Mrs World 2022: Things you need to know about India’s representative, Navdeep Kaur

    First Published Jan 16, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
    Mrs India 2022, Navdeep Kaur’s ‘Kundalini Chakra’ costume has been adjudged as the best national costume in the Mrs World 2022 beauty pageant. Here are things you should know about her.

    Image: Navdeep Kaur/Instagram

    In the recently concluded Mrs World 2022, India was presented by Mrs India 2022, Navdeep Kaur. After Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, India’s hope for clinching another title at a beauty pageant was from Navdeep Kaur. However, Mrs America, Shaylyn Ford, was crowned Mrs World 2022.

    Image: Navdeep Kaur/Instagram

    Even though Navdeep did not clinch the crown, she did make the country proud of her achievements. One of those includes her gold costume of ‘Kundalini Chakra’ being declared as the best national costume at the pageant. Here are a few things about Navdeep Kaur that will help you in getting to know her better.

    Image: Navdeep Kaur/Instagram

    Navdeep Kaur scripted history by becoming the Mrs India World. Unlike many who came from the pageantry world, Navdeep came from a small town near Odisha’s Steel City, Rourkela.

    Image: Navdeep Kaur/Instagram

    Navdeep Kaur wore a golden costume that was inspired by ‘Kundalini Chakra’. Navdeep’s costume was chosen as the Best National Costume at the pageant.

    Image: Navdeep Kaur/Instagram

    In terms of her educational qualifications, Navdeep Kaur completed her graduation in computer science engineering and went on to pursue a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree.

    Image: Navdeep Kaur/Instagram

    Before becoming the Mrs India World, Navdeep Kaur worked as an assistant manager in a bank. She later changed her profession and became an assistant professor.

    Image: Navdeep Kaur/Instagram

    Navdeep Kaur, a mother of a six-year-old daughter, has been married for seven years. As per reports, she does not only like to educate children but has adopted 1000 girls for their education, reportedly.

    Image: Navdeep Kaur/Instagram

    Her love for imparting education in children doesn’t end just there. Navdeep Kaur makes time to educate autistic children as well. She also conducts personality development classes for children from rural areas.

    Image: Navdeep Kaur/Instagram

    In an interview, Navdeep Kaur said that she did not leave any stone unturned for preparing herself for the pageant, especially since she was not coming from a pageantry world. She had undergone massive training by a team of professionals for the beauty pageant.

