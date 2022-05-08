Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother's Day 2022: Spa to shopping, 5 ways to make this day more special

    First Published May 8, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    Mother's Day is a special day for both moms and children, and it deserves a big celebration. After all, your mother is the reason you exist, and she deserves your undivided attention, respect, and love. There are various enjoyable ways to spend Mother's Day with your mother, some of which we have highlighted here.

    Spa time for mummy

    Rest and relaxation would be beneficial to your mother's physical and mental wellbeing. Make a spa appointment for her at a local salon. It is recommended to pamper your mother on Mother's Day by providing a soothing massage, refreshing facial, pedicure, and manicure. It would undoubtedly provide her with much-needed me-time while also making her skin sparkle like the sun.

    Breakfast in bed

    Begin her day by bringing her breakfast in bed. Her eyes will be wide open, and she will be smiling broadly. Make her favourite breakfast foods like pancakes, scrambled eggs, or bacon and serve with a glass of fresh juice. Leave a beautiful letter in the food tray to remind your mother that you adore her and consider yourself fortunate to have her by your side.

    Don't forget a special gift

    Everyone enjoys receiving presents. If you are aware of your mother's preferences, it will be very simple to select a meaningful present that she will like. Cakes, jewellery, accessories, outerwear, purses, and customised pillows are just a few of the Mother's Day gift ideas you may give her as a mark of your affection.

    Buy flowers for her

    Flowers are wonderful natural masterpieces that always brighten people's moods and make them happy. A handcrafted bouquet of fresh and vibrant carnations would be ideal for wishing your mother on Mother's Day and demonstrating how much you appreciate her from the bottom of your heart.

    Shopping or her favourite acitivity

    Today is Mother's Day. So treat her like a queen and spend the entire day doing things with her that she has always wanted to do. You and your mother can go for shopping, or go on a picnic, a hike, cook together, go through old family photos, or simply play some fun games at home. You two might also have a movie marathon at home. Include the finest comedy movies of all time on your list if you want to have a good time with your friends.

