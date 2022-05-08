Mother's Day 2022: Spa to shopping, 5 ways to make this day more special

Mother's Day is a special day for both moms and children, and it deserves a big celebration. After all, your mother is the reason you exist, and she deserves your undivided attention, respect, and love. There are various enjoyable ways to spend Mother's Day with your mother, some of which we have highlighted here.

Mother's Day is a special day for both moms and children, and it deserves a big celebration. After all, your mother is the reason you exist, and she deserves your undivided attention, respect, and love. There are various enjoyable ways to spend Mother's Day with your mother, some of which we have highlighted here. Spa time for mummy Rest and relaxation would be beneficial to your mother's physical and mental wellbeing. Make a spa appointment for her at a local salon. It is recommended to pamper your mother on Mother's Day by providing a soothing massage, refreshing facial, pedicure, and manicure. It would undoubtedly provide her with much-needed me-time while also making her skin sparkle like the sun.

Breakfast in bed Begin her day by bringing her breakfast in bed. Her eyes will be wide open, and she will be smiling broadly. Make her favourite breakfast foods like pancakes, scrambled eggs, or bacon and serve with a glass of fresh juice. Leave a beautiful letter in the food tray to remind your mother that you adore her and consider yourself fortunate to have her by your side. Also Read | Mother's Day 2022: 7 recipes you can try to impress your mom

Don't forget a special gift Everyone enjoys receiving presents. If you are aware of your mother's preferences, it will be very simple to select a meaningful present that she will like. Cakes, jewellery, accessories, outerwear, purses, and customised pillows are just a few of the Mother's Day gift ideas you may give her as a mark of your affection. Also Read | Mother’s Day 2022: These 5 tests will help taking better care of your mom

Buy flowers for her Flowers are wonderful natural masterpieces that always brighten people's moods and make them happy. A handcrafted bouquet of fresh and vibrant carnations would be ideal for wishing your mother on Mother's Day and demonstrating how much you appreciate her from the bottom of your heart. Also Read | Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more