Mother's Day 2022: 7 recipes you can try to impress your mom

    On this day, children applaud their mother for whatever she does with zeal. We have fast and simple tips to help you treat Mom correctly. They have been triple-tested for no-fuss and are suitable for even the most clumsy children.

    Mother's Day is all about making mums feel as special as they are. Every year, we celebrate Mother's Day, a unique day dedicated to honouring and recognising all moms' love. On this day, children applaud their mother for whatever she does with zeal. We have fast and simple tips to help you treat Mom correctly. They have been triple-tested for no-fuss and are suitable for even the most clumsy children. The following recipes require only a few easily accessible ingredients, no more than two or three.

    Flavoured smoothies

    Choose whatever fruit you like - banana, strawberry, or pineapple. Blend it with milk and any sweetener to make a thick smoothie for your mother. Blend together the fruits and sugar with the yoghurt to make a pleasant smoothie.

    Banana and berry pancakes

    Make some nutritious banana berry pancakes to surprise your mother in the morning. Combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, baking soda, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a mixing bowl.
    In a separate dish, whisk together the eggs, milk, and mashed banana, then combine with the dry ingredients. Mix with fresh strawberries and cut bananas. Cook for two minutes, or until the batter is golden brown. Garnish with maple syrup.

    Easy peezy salad bowls

    The vibrant colours of the vegetables and fruits combine for a wonderful summer dish. It's a quick, fresh, and healthful dish that's also simple.

    Lemonade

    After you've served her breakfast, pour her a drink of watermelon lemonade to keep her cool in the heat. Blend the watermelon cubes until smooth, then filter. For five minutes, bring sugar and water to a boil. Mix in the lemon juice and cool water. Fill a glass halfway with ice cubes. Pour the lemonade over the watermelon purée. Serve cold after thoroughly stirring.

    Cheese balls

    Make her evening more special by serving her crispy potato cheese balls as an appetiser. To make a smooth dough, combine grated potato, grated cheese, cornflour, chilli flakes, oregano, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt.

    Form into spherical balls and stuff with mozzarella cheese cubes. Dip them in a cornflour-water mixture, then in bread crumbs before frying till golden.

    Sandwiches

    There is nothing that compares to the classic sandwich. Wedge cucumber, tomato, and lettuce with sauces and cheese between two pieces of bread and you're done! This go-to wonderful treat will fit anyone's preferences and will definitely hit the spot!

    Chocolate cookies

    A delectable delicacy with a quick fix? Please, yes! Dip any biscuit or cookie in melted chocolate and place in the freezer. What's not to love about this fantastic dessert?

