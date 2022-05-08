Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother’s Day 2022: These 5 tests will help taking better care of your mom

    First Published May 8, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    Mother’s Day 2022: Make your mother undergo these five medical tests that will keep her healthy. These tests also make the best Mother's Day gifts, letting your mom know how much you care about them and their health.

    Image: Getty Images

    There is no better gift than the gift of health! Mothers often have a tendency of keeping their health secondary and everyone else’s health, especially the kids’, as a priority. On this Mother’s Day, promise to yourself to make your mother’s health your priority. Here are five tests that will keep your mother’s health in check, especially with her increasing age and health issues.

    Image: Getty Images

    Mammogram: Breast cancer is another form of cancer that is commonly detected in women. a mammogram is a test wherein the patient’s breast is compressed between two plates to enable x-ray imaging. An early diagnosis of cancer can always save one’s life. A mammogram helps in detecting breast cancer at an early stage. In India, women should undergo this test every two years after the age of 45 to 50. However, women who have a family history of breast cancer, as advised to start it early.

    ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Image: Getty Images

    Thyroid Function Test: Another important test your mother should defiantly undergo frequently, is the Thyroid Function Test.  Women are more prone to the underactive or overactive thyroid glands, compared to men. Thus, a regular thyroid function test will help in keeping the measures of thyroid levels in the body normal.

    Image: Getty Images

    PAP Smear and Pelvic Examination: Cervical cancer is fairly common among women. A Pap smear or a Pap test helps in examining the cervix cells to understand the risk of cancer. It is a type of cancer that is easily treatable if detected at an early stage. On the other hand, a pelvic examination helps in keeping a check on the woman’s reproductive organs’ health such as the vagina, ovaries, vulva, uterus, fallopian tubes, and cervix. For any woman over 21 years, these tests are recommended to be done once every three months at least.

    Also Read | Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more

    Image: Getty Images

    Lipid Panel Test: This test helps in keeping a check on cholesterol and triglyceride levels. High cholesterol levels are capable of clogging arteries and further increasing the risk of heart disease. Therefore, this test is essential for everyone over the age of 20; one should get it done at least once in five years.

    Image: Getty Images

    Blood Pressure Test: A BP test is an essential indicator for medical problems such as hypertension. Women are often at risk of heart disease because of their hormonal and lifestyle factors such as complications with pregnancy, menopause, and stress. A blood pressure test can therefore help detect and control heart disease at an early stage.

