Mother's Day 2022: Famous quotes, images for Facebook/WhatsApp messages to share with your mom

Mother's Day 2022: The purest of all loves is a mother's love. This year's Mother's Day will be on May 8. Here are some beautiful greetings, messages, and phrases for your mother.

Mother's Day is be observed in India on Sunday, May 8. It's a day dedicated to honouring the most influential women in our life. Mother's Day is a unique occasion for everyone to show their appreciation for their mothers. It is a day that teaches us to be grateful to our moms and recognise their contributions to our lives. Mothers are always taking care of us and sacrificing their own wants. We honour them for their sacrifices on Mother's Day.



"All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother."- Abraham Lincoln



Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don’t know where I’d be without you. Have a great day today.

"Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face."- George Eliot



In your arms, you held us. Little did we know but you have given us the greatest treasure that will never fade in our hearts and that’s your love.

"The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness."- Jessica Lange



Mom, I honestly don’t know how I’d get through each day without you by my side. Thank you for being such a supportive mother to me, and a fantastic grandmother to my children. We all love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day!

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's."- Princess Diana



The best compliment anyone can give me is to say that I’m just like you.

"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers."- Rudyard Kipling



From being my biggest cheerleader to pulling me up after every downfall - Thank you for always being right by my side.

"The best place to cry is on a mother's arms."- Jodi Picoult



If i ever sit to list down the things you have done for us, people will have to wait for a lifetime to read that never ending list.

"Motherhood: All love begins and ends there."- Robert Browning



"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." - Cardinal Meymillod

"Mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved."- Erich Fromm



Life is a little more easier, safe, sane, and filled with love - because you are around.

"When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." - Mitch Albom



No words are enough to speak about the things you have done for us. Thank you for always taking care of us, even when it wasn’t easy. We love you so much!