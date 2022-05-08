Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother's Day 2022: Famous quotes, images for Facebook/WhatsApp messages to share with your mom

    First Published May 8, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Mother's Day 2022: The purest of all loves is a mother's love. This year's Mother's Day will be on May 8. Here are some beautiful greetings, messages, and phrases for your mother.

    Mother's Day is be observed in India on Sunday, May 8. It's a day dedicated to honouring the most influential women in our life. Mother's Day is a unique occasion for everyone to show their appreciation for their mothers. It is a day that teaches us to be grateful to our moms and recognise their contributions to our lives. Mothers are always taking care of us and sacrificing their own wants. We honour them for their sacrifices on Mother's Day.
     

    "All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother."- Abraham Lincoln 

    Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don’t know where I’d be without you. Have a great day today.

    "Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face."- George Eliot 

    In your arms, you held us. Little did we know but you have given us the greatest treasure that will never fade in our hearts and that’s your love.

    "The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness."- Jessica Lange 

    Mom, I honestly don’t know how I’d get through each day without you by my side. Thank you for being such a supportive mother to me, and a fantastic grandmother to my children. We all love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day!

    "A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's."- Princess Diana

    The best compliment anyone can give me is to say that I’m just like you.

    "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers."- Rudyard Kipling

    From being my biggest cheerleader to pulling me up after every downfall - Thank you for always being right by my side.

    "The best place to cry is on a mother's arms."- Jodi Picoult

    If i ever sit to list down the things you have done for us, people will have to wait for a lifetime to read that never ending list.

    "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there."- Robert Browning

    From being my biggest cheerleader to pulling me up after every downfall - Thank you for always being right by my side.

    "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." - Cardinal Meymillod

    "Mother's love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved."- Erich Fromm

    Life is a little more easier, safe, sane, and filled with love - because you are around.

    "When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." - Mitch Albom

    No words are enough to speak about the things you have done for us. Thank you for always taking care of us, even when it wasn’t easy. We love you so much!

    "We are born of love; Love is our mother."- Rumi 

    Growing up I don’t think I realized just how much you did to keep our day-to-day life running so smoothly. Now that I’m grown up, I am in awe of everything you did for us, and I admire you all the more.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother s Day 2022 Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Mothers day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special - adt

    Mother's day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special

    Mother day Here how how you can spend the day with your mom RBA

    Mother’s Day 2022: Here's how you can spend the day with your mom

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Mother Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more RBA

    Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more

    Recent Stories

    Hanuman Chalisa row Maharashtra govt to challenge Rana couple bail for flouting norms gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra govt to challenge Rana couple's bail for flouting norms

    Cyclone Asani likely to intensify further West Bengal Odisha on high alert gcw

    Cyclone Asani likely to intensify further; West Bengal, Odisha on high alert

    For the Love of God Documentary series on Mother Teresa reveals darker side of the saint gcw

    Mother Teresa covered up for Catholic Church: A new documentary series on saint's 'darker side'

    Postpartum hair loss: Here's some tips to take care, maintain healthy hair

    Postpartum hair loss: Here's some tips to take care, maintain healthy hair

    Did the giant sea wave touch the clouds? Watch to find out-tgy

    Did the giant sea wave touch the clouds? Watch to find out

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon