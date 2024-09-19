Morning vs. evening baths: Best time to bathe for skin and health benefits

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle involves not only eating the right food at the right time but also bathing at appropriate intervals. Experts highlight that improper bathing habits can lead to physical complications. Here's a guide to understanding the right time for bathing and the potential health effects of improper habits.

1. Morning vs. evening: What's the best time?

There's often debate about whether one should bathe before or after meals. Some people, due to busy schedules, eat first and then bathe. However, health experts caution that this practice can negatively affect overall health. The optimal times to bathe are either in the morning or in the evening, depending on your lifestyle and daily routine.

2. Bathing twice a day: Necessary during summer and monsoon:

During hot summers and humid monsoon seasons, dust and dirt can accumulate on the skin, causing irritation. For this reason, it is advisable to bathe twice a day during these periods. The habit of washing hands and feet after coming home, often insisted upon by elders, also contributes to maintaining hygiene and preventing skin problems.

3. Avoid bathing immediately after meals:

While bathing times are flexible, there are certain practices to avoid. Bathing immediately after eating can hinder digestion, which can lead to health issues. Blood circulation naturally focuses around the stomach after meals to assist digestion. If you take a bath during this period, the body redirects blood flow away from the stomach, slowing down the digestion process.

4. The right timing: Wait before bathing after eating:

Health experts recommend waiting one to two hours after eating before bathing. A two-hour gap ensures that digestion is not interrupted. Conversely, eating after a bath does not have any negative effects on the body and may even improve digestion.

