3 4 Image Credit : AI image

What is the role of paper towels?

Health experts say using paper towels for high-risk tasks is the smart move. Since you throw them away immediately after use, there's no chance for germs to linger, multiply, and spread. This makes them highly recommended for cleaning up juices from raw meat. But does this mean you should throw out all your cloth towels? Not at all. You can still use them for simple tasks like drying hands, wiping dry utensils, or cleaning up water spills. Just make sure to maintain them properly by washing them in hot, soapy water every day or two and drying them completely in the sun.