Paper Towels or Kitchen Cloths? Experts Reveal the Healthier Choice for Every Home
Paper towels or reusable kitchen cloths—which is the healthier choice? Discover the pros, cons, hygiene facts, and expert-backed tips to reduce germs, prevent cross-contamination, and keep your kitchen cleaner and safer every day.
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Kitchen Cloths vs Paper Towel: What's better for the kitchen?
We use cloth towels every day in the kitchen, but are they really hygienic? Experts are now raising concerns. These cloths, used for everything from wiping hands to cleaning utensils, can actually spread germs. As an alternative, they suggest that single-use paper towels offer much better hygiene and safety.
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Wet cloths are a breeding ground for germs
The biggest mistake is using a cloth to wipe liquids from raw meat, chicken, or fish. These liquids can contain dangerous bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. These bacteria can survive for hours on a damp cloth and spread to other parts of your kitchen. This is called cross-contamination, and it's crucial to prevent it. The moisture and food particles on a used cloth create the perfect environment for bacteria to grow, turning it into a germ factory.
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What is the role of paper towels?
Health experts say using paper towels for high-risk tasks is the smart move. Since you throw them away immediately after use, there's no chance for germs to linger, multiply, and spread. This makes them highly recommended for cleaning up juices from raw meat. But does this mean you should throw out all your cloth towels? Not at all. You can still use them for simple tasks like drying hands, wiping dry utensils, or cleaning up water spills. Just make sure to maintain them properly by washing them in hot, soapy water every day or two and drying them completely in the sun.
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Do not wash with other clothes
You should never wash your kitchen cloths with your daily wear or undergarments. This can transfer bacteria to your clothes. Here's a quick tip: you can quickly kill most germs on a damp kitchen cloth by heating it in a microwave for 1 to 2 minutes.
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