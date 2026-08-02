Can't Sleep Well? These 5 Everyday Habits May Be Secretly Ruining Your Night's Rest
Are you struggling to get quality sleep? Discover the 5 most common sleep habits that could be ruining your nights and learn simple changes to improve your sleep quality, health, and daily energy levels.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Using your phone in bed?
The blue light from your phone, laptop, or TV screen messes with your body's melanin production. This hormone helps you sleep, so less of it means you'll struggle to get proper rest.
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Those long afternoon naps.
Taking short naps during the day can fight off tiredness, but overdoing it can really disturb your sleep at night. It makes it harder to fall asleep when you're supposed to.
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No fixed sleep schedule.
When you don't have a fixed time for sleeping and waking up, your sleep quality takes a big hit. You should try to sleep and wake up around the same time every day to fix this.
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Wrong pre-bedtime meals.
Eating a heavy meal right before bed makes digestion difficult. But going to bed hungry isn't good either, as it can wake you up. Both these habits can seriously affect your sleep.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Not getting enough sleep.
For adults, getting at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep every day is a must. This simple habit is crucial for improving your overall health and well-being.
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