Before you start your food business, it's important to know a few key things. You should find out about local food safety regulations and get any necessary licenses. Good packaging and branding will give your products an identity. Building customer trust will help your business grow over time. You can promote your products through online ads and social media. Setting up delivery services will also be convenient for customers. Start small, understand what your customers want, and then gradually expand your business. Remember, every successful business starts with a small step. A 2023 study showed that online advertising attracted 30% of customers for small businesses.