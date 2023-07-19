Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon Immunity: 5 tasty recipes to make your body resistance stronger

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    We have gathered five delicious recipes that will not only tantalise your taste buds but also help you stay healthy during the rainy season. Health and healthcare of your body is mandatory and really important nowadays.

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    As the monsoon arrives, refreshing rains give people relief and respite from the scorching heat. However, this season also brings an increased risk of infections and a weakened immune system. The fluctuating weather, higher humidity, and waterlogged surroundings create the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. It is mandatory to take extra care of your health and indulge in a balanced diet full of nutrients. We have gathered five delicious recipes that will not only tantalise your taste buds but also help you stay healthy during the rainy season.

    article_image2

    Image: Freepik

    1. Turmeric Ginger Tea:

    Kickstart your mornings with a warm cup of immune-boosting turmeric ginger tea. In a saucepan, bring one cup of water to a boil, add half an inch of grated ginger and a pinch of turmeric powder. Let it simmer for 5 minutes. Strain the mixture, add honey for sweetness, and a squeeze of lemon for extra vitamin C. Both ginger and turmeric are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that bolster your immune defences.

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    2. Vegetable Soup:

    A wholesome and hearty vegetable soup can work wonders for your immunity during the monsoon. Prepare a flavorful broth using seasonal vegetables like carrots, spinach, bell peppers, and tomatoes. You can add some garlic and onion for an extra immune boost.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    3. Spiced Khichdi:

    A comforting bowl of spiced khichdi is perfect for rainy days. In a pressure cooker, combine equal parts of rice and lentils (moong dal). Add cumin seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, turmeric, and chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and potatoes. Cook until well done. The combination of rice and lentils provides a complete source of protein, and the spices add not just flavour but also immunity-boosting benefits.

    article_image5

    Image: Freepik

    4. Vitamin C Rich Fruit Salad:

     Indulge in a colourful and vitamin C-rich fruit salad to keep those pesky monsoon colds at bay. Mix together fruits like oranges, kiwis, strawberries, and papayas. These fruits are loaded with vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and protects you from infections.

    article_image6

    Image: Freepik

    5. Garlic Infused Stir Fry:

    Garlic is a potent immune-boosting food that can be incorporated into your meals easily. Prepare a delicious stir-fry using your favourite vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Add minced garlic to the mix and sauté until the vegetables are tender-crisp.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are 7 effective ways by which you can prevent risk of diabetes ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways by which you can prevent risk of diabetes

    Daily Horoscope for July 19 2023 Aries Gemini Cancer Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 19, 2023: Difficult day for Aries; good day for Virgo, Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for July 19 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    From Guitar to Sarod: Here are 7 easy musical instruments to learn ADC EIA

    From Guitar to Djembe: Here are 7 easy musical instruments to learn

    Weight Loss: 5 Incredible ways in which Mangoes are beneficial vma eai

    Weight Loss: 5 Incredible ways in which Mangoes are beneficial

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 effective ways by which you can prevent risk of diabetes ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways by which you can prevent risk of diabetes

    Daily Horoscope for July 19 2023 Aries Gemini Cancer Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for July 19, 2023: Difficult day for Aries; good day for Virgo, Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for July 19 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    cricket Ashes 2023: Stokes cautious about weather as England targets victory at Manchester osf

    Ashes 2023: Stokes cautious about weather as England targets victory at Manchester

    football Barcelona eyeing free transfer for Harry Kane in 2024 osf

    Barcelona eyeing free transfer for Harry Kane in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon