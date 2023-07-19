Monsoon Immunity: 5 tasty recipes to make your body resistance stronger

We have gathered five delicious recipes that will not only tantalise your taste buds but also help you stay healthy during the rainy season. Health and healthcare of your body is mandatory and really important nowadays.

As the monsoon arrives, refreshing rains give people relief and respite from the scorching heat. However, this season also brings an increased risk of infections and a weakened immune system. The fluctuating weather, higher humidity, and waterlogged surroundings create the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. It is mandatory to take extra care of your health and indulge in a balanced diet full of nutrients. We have gathered five delicious recipes that will not only tantalise your taste buds but also help you stay healthy during the rainy season.

1. Turmeric Ginger Tea: Kickstart your mornings with a warm cup of immune-boosting turmeric ginger tea. In a saucepan, bring one cup of water to a boil, add half an inch of grated ginger and a pinch of turmeric powder. Let it simmer for 5 minutes. Strain the mixture, add honey for sweetness, and a squeeze of lemon for extra vitamin C. Both ginger and turmeric are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that bolster your immune defences.

2. Vegetable Soup: A wholesome and hearty vegetable soup can work wonders for your immunity during the monsoon. Prepare a flavorful broth using seasonal vegetables like carrots, spinach, bell peppers, and tomatoes. You can add some garlic and onion for an extra immune boost.

3. Spiced Khichdi: A comforting bowl of spiced khichdi is perfect for rainy days. In a pressure cooker, combine equal parts of rice and lentils (moong dal). Add cumin seeds, a pinch of asafoetida, turmeric, and chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and potatoes. Cook until well done. The combination of rice and lentils provides a complete source of protein, and the spices add not just flavour but also immunity-boosting benefits.

4. Vitamin C Rich Fruit Salad: Indulge in a colourful and vitamin C-rich fruit salad to keep those pesky monsoon colds at bay. Mix together fruits like oranges, kiwis, strawberries, and papayas. These fruits are loaded with vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and protects you from infections.

5. Garlic Infused Stir Fry: Garlic is a potent immune-boosting food that can be incorporated into your meals easily. Prepare a delicious stir-fry using your favourite vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Add minced garlic to the mix and sauté until the vegetables are tender-crisp.