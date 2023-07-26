Monsoon Care: 5 types of deadly Fevers that can weaken your Body Immunity

Understanding the different types of fever which can drastically affect you during this season is paramount for timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Especially in monsoon season, your body is more prone to these deadly fever diseases.

Image: Freepik

As the rain clouds gather and the pitter-patter of raindrops fills the air. The monsoon season brings a sense of relief from the sweltering heat waves of summer. However, along with the soothing showers, this season also brings a host of health challenges, with one of the most common being fevers. Various factors, including changes in weather patterns, increased humidity, and the proliferation of disease-carrying mosquitoes, can cause monsoon fevers. Understanding the different types of fevers, that can affect you during this season is crucial for timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Here are the 5 deadly kinds of fevers that can weaken the body's immunity.