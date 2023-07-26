Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon Care: 5 types of deadly Fevers that can weaken your Body Immunity

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Understanding the different types of fever which can drastically affect you during this season is paramount for timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Especially in monsoon season, your body is more prone to these deadly fever diseases.

    As the rain clouds gather and the pitter-patter of raindrops fills the air. The monsoon season brings a sense of relief from the sweltering heat waves of summer. However, along with the soothing showers, this season also brings a host of health challenges, with one of the most common being fevers. Various factors, including changes in weather patterns, increased humidity, and the proliferation of disease-carrying mosquitoes, can cause monsoon fevers. Understanding the different types of fevers, that can affect you during this season is crucial for timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

    Here are the 5 deadly kinds of fevers that can weaken the body's immunity.

    1. Viral Fever:

    During the monsoon season, viral fevers are prevalent due to increased viral activity. Symptoms of viral fevers include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, body aches, and fatigue.

    2. Dengue Fever:

    The monsoon season is a common time to contract Dengue fever, a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes (Aedes species). Its symptoms include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, and severe bleeding.

    3. Malaria Fever:

    Malaria occurs through mosquito bites caused by a parasite. Its symptoms include severe chills, shivering, headaches, and body pain. This potentially fatal illness can lead to serious complications such as brain damage, breathing difficulties, organ failure, or low blood sugar.

    4. Typhoid Fever:

    Typhoid fever, resulting from infection with the Salmonella Typhi bacteria, is commonly spread through contaminated food or water. Its symptoms include persistent high fever, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhoea or constipation, loss of appetite, and weakness.

    5. Chikungunya Fever:

    Mosquitoes can transmit chikungunya, a viral infection that causes sudden high fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and rash.

