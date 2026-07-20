Monsoon Balcony Gardening: 8 Plants to Grow This Rainy Season for a Lush Green Space
Give your balcony a monsoon makeover with eight rain-loving plants that flourish in humid weather. These low-maintenance greens bring vibrant colours, fresh fragrance and natural beauty to your home throughout the season.
Money Plant
Money Plant thrives in humid monsoon conditions and grows beautifully in pots or hanging baskets. Its trailing green vines instantly add freshness and elegance to any balcony.
Areca Palm
Areca Palm brings a tropical touch with its feathery fronds and lush appearance. It flourishes in warm, humid weather and enhances your balcony's natural appeal.
Jasmine
Jasmine rewards gardeners with fragrant white blooms throughout the rainy season. With adequate sunlight and regular care, it fills balconies with a refreshing aroma.
Fern
Ferns love moisture and humidity, making the monsoon their favourite growing season. Their delicate green foliage creates a cool and calming garden atmosphere.
Peace Lily
Peace Lily flourishes in humid weather and produces graceful white flowers. Its glossy foliage and air-purifying qualities make it an excellent balcony companion.
Coleus
Coleus stands out with its striking multicoloured leaves in shades of green, red, pink and purple. The vibrant foliage adds bold colour to balconies even without flowers.
Begonias
Begonias brighten balconies with their colourful flowers and ornamental foliage throughout the rainy season. They thrive in partial shade and humid conditions, making them a perfect monsoon favourite.
Syngonium
Syngonium is an easy-care foliage plant known for its attractive arrow-shaped leaves. It grows well in monsoon humidity and adds a fresh, tropical vibe to small spaces.
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