Want a colourful garden without spending hours on maintenance? These three easy-to-grow flowering plants bloom throughout the year, require minimal care, and are perfect for beginners looking to brighten their outdoor space effortlessly.

If you've always dreamt of having a garden but are confused about which plants to begin with, we have a solution. You don't need to spend a lot of money on fancy, expensive plants. Instead, please consider getting plants that flower all year round with minimal care. In this article, we've listed flowers that aren't affected by changing seasons and can be easily planted in any weather.

Cosmos Flower Plant

This is a very beautiful and low-maintenance plant. You don't need to wait for a specific month to grow it. You can plant its seeds in the soil anytime from winter to the rainy season. The best part is, during extreme cold or frost, it might go dormant for a bit, but it starts blooming again once the weather gets back to normal.

Tip - You don't have to keep planting it again and again. The dried flowers of the plant produce new seeds. These seeds often fall into the pot themselves and grow into a new plant.

Zinnia Plant

If you want to fill your balcony with a splash of colour, this bright and beautiful plant is a great choice. You can easily find seeds for its mixed varieties online, offline, or at any local nursery. This is also a perennial plant, which means you can plant it at any time of the year. During the winter season, make sure to keep this plant in a spot where it gets plenty of sunlight. Its growth can stop if it doesn't get enough sun.

Marigold Flower

The marigold is a plant that's very commonly found in Indian homes. Its yellow and orange flowers don't just look beautiful, they also help keep insects and pests away. You can grow this plant in any season too. It produces lovely flowers in winter, summer, and even during the monsoon.

Tip - Always use healthy seeds when planting marigolds. Bad seeds can ruin the plant. Apart from seeds, you can also just pluck old flowers and press them directly into the soil. This is another easy way to grow new plants.