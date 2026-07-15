Gardening Tips: 7 Eggshell Hacks Every Plant Lover Should Know
Eggshells are more than kitchen waste. Learn seven practical gardening hacks that use crushed shells to enrich soil, protect plants from pests, support seedlings, and improve compost naturally.
Crushed Eggshells Feed the Soil
Eggshells are rich in calcium, an essential nutrient that supports healthy plant development. Crush them finely before mixing them into the soil for gradual nutrient release.
A Natural Barrier Against Garden Pests
Sprinkle crushed eggshells around vulnerable plants to discourage slugs and snails. The rough edges can make it difficult for soft-bodied pests to reach tender leaves.
Boost Your Compost Naturally
Add clean, crushed eggshells to your compost pile to increase its mineral content. They decompose slowly and contribute valuable calcium to finished compost.
Start Seedlings in Eggshell Cups
Empty eggshell halves make biodegradable containers for starting seeds indoors. Once seedlings are ready, plant the shell directly into the garden to reduce transplant shock.
Improve Soil for Calcium-Loving Plants
Tomatoes, peppers and other calcium-demanding crops can benefit from eggshell-enriched soil. Consistent calcium levels may help reduce common nutrient-related issues.
Recycle Kitchen Waste Sustainably
Using eggshells in the garden is an easy way to reduce household waste. This simple habit supports sustainable gardening while giving plants an extra nutritional boost.
Support Better Drainage in Pots
Place broken eggshell pieces at the bottom of plant pots before adding soil. They can help improve drainage while making good use of kitchen leftovers.
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