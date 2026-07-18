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Monsoon Gardening Tips: 7 Popular Indoor Plants That Need Extra Attention During Rainy Season
Monsoon brings humidity and excess water that can affect plant health. Learn how to care for seven popular plants with proper watering, sunlight, drainage and maintenance tips.
Snake Plant
The snake plant is known for being low-maintenance but can suffer during monsoon due to excess moisture. Avoid overwatering and ensure the soil dries properly between watering sessions.
Money Plant
Money plants may grow quickly during rainy weather but require attention to prevent root rot. Keep them in well-draining soil and avoid letting water collect around the roots.
Peace Lily
Peace lilies enjoy humidity but need protection from excessive rainfall and waterlogging. Place them in bright indirect light and maintain balanced moisture levels for healthy growth.
Aloe Vera
Aloe vera needs extra care during monsoon as too much water can damage its roots. Keep the plant in a spot with good airflow and use soil with proper drainage.
Spider Plant
Spider plants can become vulnerable to fungal issues during the rainy season. Remove damaged leaves and ensure the pot does not retain excess moisture.
Jade Plant
Jade plants are succulents that dislike overly wet conditions during monsoon. Reduce watering frequency and keep them in a location with enough sunlight to prevent root problems.
Rubber Plant
Rubber plants can thrive in humid weather but still need proper care during heavy rains. Clean their leaves regularly and avoid keeping the soil constantly soaked.
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