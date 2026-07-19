3 5 Image Credit : Gemini

The secret of numbers 1 to 7 in plastic bottles: Which is safe?

Here's the full breakdown of the numbers in the triangle and their risks:1. Number 1 (PET or PETE)You'll find this number on mineral water, cool drinks, and juice bottles you buy from stores. These are 'single-use' plastics. You should not refill and use these bottles again and again. When you use them repeatedly, a dangerous chemical called 'Antimony' can mix with the water and enter your body.2. Number 2 (HDPE)This number is on thick plastic containers, milk cans, shampoo bottles, and detergent bottles. People consider this the safest plastic. Chemicals from it do not easily get into your food or water. It's also easy to recycle.3. Number 3 (PVC or V)Companies use this for plastic pipes, mats, toys, and medical equipment. This is a very toxic and dangerous plastic. It contains cancer-causing chemicals like Lead and Phthalates. You should never let this type of plastic come in contact with food items.