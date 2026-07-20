Oily Skin During Monsoon? 5 Easy Tips to Stay Fresh and Shine-Free
Monsoon humidity can leave oily skin looking greasy, sticky and prone to breakouts. Follow these five simple skincare tips to control excess oil, stay fresh throughout the day and maintain a healthy, glowing complexion.
Monsoon Skincare Tips
The rainy season can be a real challenge for skincare. If you have oily skin, keeping it fresh and flawless feels almost impossible because of the humidity.
Scrubbing
Scrubbing is a key part of any skincare routine. But for oily skin, you should avoid scrubbing too often. It actually triggers your grease glands to produce more oil.
Tissue Paper
Make tissue paper your go-to this rainy season. It's a quick fix to control that extra oiliness and helps you avoid many skin problems like breakouts.
Diluted Alum
You can use a diluted solution of alum, which works like a natural astringent. But remember, always check with your dermatologist before you apply it on your skin.
Makeup
Instead of heavy foundation, use a moisturiser or sunscreen with BB cream properties for a light, natural look. Layering multiple makeup products will just clog your pores.
Calamine solution
Calamine solution is great because it absorbs grease really well. Just apply a thin layer on your face before you step out, and you're all set to go!
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