    Mirzapur actress Isha Talwar shares SEXY photos in red Bra making netizens skip heartbeat

    Mirzapur actress Isha Talwar took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures in a red bra and more.

    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Besides being a fantastic performer on screen, Isha also frequently turns to social media to share stunning images of herself. In a recent post, the Mirzapur actress posted a slew of photographs from her latest shoots. Isha looked stunning in everything, from a red bikini to a white crop top, leaving her fans breathless.

    Isha Talwar is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in Malayalam and Hindi films, with occasional appearances in Tamil and Telugu. She began her career as a model, appearing in several commercials before making her cinema debut in the 2012 Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu.

    It's difficult to ignore an accomplished actress like Isha Talwar when she appears on your television. Talwar began her acting career with several Malayalam films, including 'Thattathin Marayathu', 'I Love Me', 'Balyakalasakhi', and 'Ulsaha Committee', to mention a few, before making her debut in Hindi cinema with Salman Khan's 'Tubelight'.

    Since then, she has received high recognition for her performances in films like 'Article 15', 'Kaamyaab', 'Ginny Weds Sunny', and 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. However, the actor rose to prominence with her portrayal as Madhuri Yadav in Mirzapur.

