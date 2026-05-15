Meet ‘Dog’: The Viral Cat Running A Fish Market In Vietnam
A cat named “Dog” has become a viral attraction at a Vietnamese fish market, charming social media users worldwide with adorable costumes, playful antics, and his unusual role as a “fish vendor.”
The Cat Named ‘Dog’
Meet Chó, which means “Dog” in Vietnamese — a Scottish Fold cat who has become an internet celebrity. His unusual name and charming personality quickly made him a viral sensation online.
Vietnam’s Most Famous Fish Vendor
Dog spends his days at a bustling fish market in Hai Phong, Vietnam, alongside his owner. Tourists and shoppers often stop to click photos with the adorable feline “vendor.”
Costumes That Stole The Internet’s Heart
The stylish cat is famous for wearing colourful outfits, hats, and sunglasses while sitting near fish stalls. His playful fashion sense has helped him gain massive popularity on social media.
How Did He Get The Name ‘Dog’?
Owner Lê Quốc Phong revealed that the cat was named Dog because he panted like one on a hot day after being adopted. The funny backstory added even more curiosity around the viral pet.
Social Media Star With Global Fans
Photos and videos of Dog at the market have been widely shared across Instagram, Facebook, and X. Thousands of users online called him one of the cutest animals on the internet.
More Than Just A Viral Cat
Dog’s owner said he hopes the feline’s popularity encourages more people to learn about Vietnam and its culture. The internet-famous cat has now become an unlikely ambassador for the country.
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