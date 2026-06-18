Think of Sajong as a mini-Switzerland, just 5 hours away from Kolkata. You can choose from boutique resorts, wooden homestays, and viewpoint resorts. But two things are guaranteed everywhere: a view of the Himalayas from your room and a plate of hot Sikkimese thukpa or gundruk soup.

This tiny village on the Gangtok-Zuluk road is called ‘Sikkim’s own Switzerland’. You won't find 5-star luxury here, but the mix of clouds, mountains, and warm hospitality is something money can't buy.

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Where to stay? Here are 3 options:

1. Viewpoint Resorts - Great for families and couples

Names: Damsang Fort Retreat, Neora Valley Resort

What it's like: These places have glass walls and big balconies. You can see Kanchenjunga and a sea of clouds right from your room. They even have an infinity viewpoint.

Cost: ₹2500-₹4500 per night for a double bed.

Food: They serve multi-cuisine food and local thalis. You must try the hot Sikkimese momos for breakfast.

Plus points: Safe for kids, 24x7 hot water, and parking is available.

2. Wooden Homestays - For a budget-friendly, local experience

Names: Kanchenjunga Homestay, Mountain Breeze Homestay

What it's like: These are homes of local Lepcha or Bhutia families. The rooms are made of wood and there's a flower garden in the courtyard. The food is cooked by the host family.

Cost: ₹1200-₹1800 per person per night, including meals.

Food: Expect ghee rice, gundruk curry, sel roti, and a Swiss-Sikkimese fusion pancake. If there's a bonfire at night, you might get chicken barbecue.

Plus points: It's light on the pocket, you get to experience local culture, and the hosts will even help you with sightseeing.

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3. Boutique Eco Resorts - If you want privacy

Names: Zuluk Greens, Silk Route Retreat

What it's like: These places have only 4-5 cottages, surrounded by pine forests. At night, the sky is full of stars. There's no network, which means no distractions.

Cost: ₹3000-₹5500 per night.

Food: They serve organic vegetables and tea from their own gardens. Their Himalayan brew coffee is famous.

Plus points: Best for honeymoons and photography.

What's on the menu?

Sikkimese food: Thukpa, Phagshapa, Churpi, and Sumal. These dishes are low on spice and easy on the stomach.

Swiss-Sikkimese fusion: Try the Rosti, made with potatoes and paneer, and the hot chocolate with local honey. It's perfect for the cold weather.

Tip: If you're staying at a homestay, ask the host a day in advance to make ‘Sel Roti’. It tastes like heaven in the mountains.

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3 Booking Tips:

1. Season: October-November and March-May are peak seasons. Book at least a month in advance. You can get a 30% discount during the off-season.

2. Room Selection: When booking, specifically ask for a “Kanchenjunga View Room”. It might cost ₹200 extra, but you'll regret it if you don't.

3. Heating: If you're visiting between December and February, confirm if they have a room heater or an electric blanket. The temperature can drop to 0 degrees at night.

Final word: A stay in Sajong is more than just a place to sleep. You'll wake up to birds chirping, enjoy tea on the balcony with clouds in front of you, and fall asleep watching the stars from your wooden window. For this experience, a homestay is best. If you want a bit more comfort, go for a resort.