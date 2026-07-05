Just like people, trains also have a retirement. Every coach, engine, and wagon has a fixed service life. For example, an old passenger train runs well for about 25 to 30 years. After that, it's time for a replacement. More modern trains can go on for up to 35 years. However, if a train needs frequent repairs or has recurring technical issues, the Railways removes it from service earlier. They don't scrap it immediately, though. First, they convert the passenger train into a goods train. To do this, they remove seats, fans, and lights, and seal the windows. They use these modified coaches to transport goods for another 5 to 10 years.

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