Old Trains: What Happens After They Retire? Inside Their Final Journey!
Ever wondered if the trains we travel in also have a retirement age? After serving us for years and taking us to our destinations, what really happens to them once they get old?
What happens to old trains?
Train Retirement...
Just like people, trains also have a retirement. Every coach, engine, and wagon has a fixed service life. For example, an old passenger train runs well for about 25 to 30 years. After that, it's time for a replacement. More modern trains can go on for up to 35 years. However, if a train needs frequent repairs or has recurring technical issues, the Railways removes it from service earlier. They don't scrap it immediately, though. First, they convert the passenger train into a goods train. To do this, they remove seats, fans, and lights, and seal the windows. They use these modified coaches to transport goods for another 5 to 10 years.
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What is the condition of trains after retirement? What is done with them?
Indian Railways has a 'Mission Zero Scrap' policy. Under this, they are slowly phasing out diesel engines and introducing electric trains. So what about the old, unusable trains? Once a train is declared unfit, they dismantle it piece by piece. They separate the metal parts like iron, steel, copper, aluminum, and brass. They also remove smaller components like seats, fans, lights, and batteries. The Railways reuses any parts that are in good condition and sends the rest for recycling.
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