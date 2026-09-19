People base their vegetarian argument mainly on the production method. An unfertilized egg does not contain a developing embryo or a chick. Some people feel no need to consider it non-vegetarian because of this reason. However, this is more about food classification than scientific fact. Many strict vegetarians avoid eggs because an egg is an animal product.

How does India classify eggs?

People in India generally consider eggs as non-vegetarian food. Traditional vegetarian families stay away from eggs for this reason. But dietary rules change from person to person. Some people call themselves ovo-vegetarians. They eat eggs but avoid meat, fish, and chicken. They follow a plant-based diet along with eggs.

What is the situation in Western countries?

Some Western food classifications treat eggs as an animal product rather than meat. They classify people who eat eggs but not meat as ovo-vegetarians. The word vegetarian does not have a single definition worldwide. Opinions on eggs change based on personal beliefs, culture, religion, and dietary rules.

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