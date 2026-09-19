Directors shot several movies here, including Kandukondain Kandukondain, Saamy (Idhuthana song), Pirivom Santhippom, and Sandakozhi. Rajiv Menon showcased this as the traditional palace where Tabu and Aishwarya Rai's family lived in Kandukondain Kandukondain. The Athangudi floor tiles and intricate teak wood carvings of this Chettinad palace brought a real sense of grandeur to the movie. Filmmakers have used this location continuously from the 1980s right up to today. The Chettiar family controls this heritage property. Visitors can check out the exteriors and take photos here. Management also offers paid stays now where guests can spend a few days and enjoy traditional Chettinad meals. This spot stands tall as the absolute center of Karaikudi heritage tourism.

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