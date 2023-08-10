Making tulsi oil at home: 6 simple steps for improved hair growth

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Make your own aromatic and nourishing tulsi oil at home with our easy-to-follow guide. Use this herbal remedy that holds numerous health benefits. Derive the power of tulsi in a simple DIY process. by Leona Merlin Antony

    Image: Getty

    Holy basil, also known as tulsi, has long been valued for its curative powers in systems of traditional medicine. Making your own tulsi oil at home is a great way to take advantage of its healing properties. This fragrant and nutritious oil can be applied topically, during massage, and in aromatherapy. Here is a step-by-step tutorial for creating tulsi oil in the convenience of your home:

    Image: Getty

    1. Prepare the Ingredients

    Gather fresh tulsi leaves, a carrier oil (such as coconut or olive oil), and a glass jar that is clean, dry, and has an airtight lid to get started. Make sure the tulsi leaves are spotless and uncontaminated by any debris.

    Image: Getty

    2. Tulsi Leaf Preparation

    Carefully wash the tulsi leaves and let them air dry. This step is essential to preventing mold growth in your oil due to dampness.

    Image: Getty

    3. Infusion procedure

    Put the glass container with the dried tulsi leaves inside. To release the leaves' fragrant oils, lightly bruise or crush them. The crushed leaves should fill the jar about two-thirds of the way.

    Image: Getty

    4. Include Carrier Oil

    The tulsi leaves should be fully covered with the carrier oil of your choice. Over time, the oil will draw the advantageous components from the leaves.

    Image: Getty

    5. Sunshine Infusion

    Set the jar in a bright area where it can get direct sunshine, such as a windowsill. For around two to three weeks, let the tulsi leaves steep in the oil. Keep in mind to give the jar a gentle shake each day to promote the infusion process.

     

    Image: Getty

    6. Straining and Storing

    After the infusion period, filter the oil into a clean, dry container using a fine mesh strainer or muslin cloth. Remove any residual oil from the tulsi leaves by pressing them. Tulsi oil should be kept in a cool, dark area and sealed with an airtight lid.

