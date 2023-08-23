Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Magical property of kiwis in aiding digestive health

    Yes, kiwi is often considered beneficial for digestive health due to its rich nutritional content. Here's how kiwi can contribute to digestive health:

    Dietary Fiber: Kiwi is a good source of dietary fiber, including both soluble and insoluble fiber. Fiber is essential for promoting regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and maintaining a healthy digestive system.

    Enzymes: Kiwi contains enzymes like actinidin, which can aid in breaking down proteins and facilitating digestion. Actinidin has been suggested to help with protein digestion and improve overall digestion.

    Prebiotics: Kiwi contains prebiotic substances, which are non-digestible fibers that serve as food for beneficial gut bacteria. Promoting a healthy gut microbiota can have positive effects on digestion and overall gut health.

    Vitamins and Nutrients: Kiwi is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, and other antioxidants. These nutrients support the health of the gastrointestinal lining and may help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract.

    Water Content: Kiwi has a high water content, which can help prevent dehydration and maintain proper hydration levels, essential for digestion.

    Antioxidants: Antioxidants found in kiwi, such as vitamin C and various phytochemicals, help protect cells from oxidative stress and inflammation, which can have indirect benefits for digestive health.

    Low in Fat: Kiwi is low in fat, making it a gentle food choice for those with sensitive digestive systems

