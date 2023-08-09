Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Magical effects of bitter gourds: Explore health benefits of veggie

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 8:28 PM IST

    Bitter gourd, also known as bitter melon or karela, is a vegetable that is known for its unique bitter taste. Despite its less appealing flavor, bitter gourd is actually quite beneficial for health due to its nutritional content and potential health-promoting properties.

    Here are some reasons why bitter gourd is considered good for health: 
    Rich in Nutrients: Bitter gourd is a low-calorie vegetable that is packed with essential nutrients. It contains vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin A, and various B vitamins. It's also a good source of minerals like potassium, magnesium, and iron.

    Antioxidant Properties: Bitter gourd is rich in antioxidants, including various phytonutrients and flavonoids. These antioxidants help protect the body's cells from damage caused by harmful free radicals, which can contribute to various chronic diseases and aging.

    Blood Sugar Management: Bitter gourd is well-known for its potential to help manage blood sugar levels. It contains compounds that may mimic the action of insulin, the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar. Some studies suggest that bitter gourd may improve insulin sensitivity and help lower blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

    Weight Management: Bitter gourd is low in calories and carbohydrates, making it a good choice for those looking to manage their weight. It also contains fiber, which can help promote a feeling of fullness and aid in digestion.

    Digestive Health: The fiber content in bitter gourd can support digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. It can also help maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

    Immune System Support: The vitamins and antioxidants in bitter gourd contribute to a stronger immune system, helping the body defend against infections and illnesses.

