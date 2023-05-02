Lunar Eclipse 2023: 7 things you should know about Chandra Grahan

An astronomical event in which the moon passes into the outer shadow, known as the Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan, will be taking place on May 05, Friday.

An astronomical event in which the moon passes into the outer shadow, known as the Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan, will be taking place on May 05, Friday. Here are 7 main things that you must know related to Chandra Grahan.

1. In this phenomenon, the shadow of the Earth falls on the moon when the moon passes through a penumbral region of the shadow without touching the penumbral region of the shadow.

2. Skywatchers are thrilled as they will witness the darkening of the moon. Although, it will not completely disappear in a penumbral eclipse.

3. This phenomenal astronomical event will begin at 11:15 AM (15:15 GMT). It will end at 03:32 PM EDT (19:32 GMT). The entire cosmic event is visible from anywhere on Earth's surface, where the moon is over the horizon.

4. It consists of Antarctica, Asia, Russia, Oceania, and Eastern and Central Africa. Also, it will be invisible from North America, South America, or most of Europe.

5. The primary reason behind this is that these regions lie where the moon will be below the horizon for the entire period. The duration of this event will be 4 hours 15 mins 34 secs.

6. During this period, consuming any food item is prohibited. The same pattern gets followed during the solar eclipse. However, children, the elderly, and only unwell people get allowed to have one meal 3 hrs before the Grahan.

