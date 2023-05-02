Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lunar Eclipse 2023: 7 things you should know about Chandra Grahan

    First Published May 2, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    An astronomical event in which the moon passes into the outer shadow, known as the Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan, will be taking place on May 05, Friday.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    An astronomical event in which the moon passes into the outer shadow, known as the Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan, will be taking place on May 05, Friday. Here are 7 main things that you must know related to Chandra Grahan.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. In this phenomenon, the shadow of the Earth falls on the moon when the moon passes through a penumbral region of the shadow without touching the penumbral region of the shadow.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Skywatchers are thrilled as they will witness the darkening of the moon. Although, it will not completely disappear in a penumbral eclipse.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. This phenomenal astronomical event will begin at 11:15 AM (15:15 GMT). It will end at 03:32 PM EDT (19:32 GMT). The entire cosmic event is visible from anywhere on Earth's surface, where the moon is over the horizon.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    4. It consists of Antarctica, Asia, Russia, Oceania, and Eastern and Central Africa. Also, it will be invisible from North America, South America, or most of Europe.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    5. The primary reason behind this is that these regions lie where the moon will be below the horizon for the entire period. The duration of this event will be 4 hours 15 mins 34 secs.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty Images

    6. During this period, consuming any food item is prohibited. The same pattern gets followed during the solar eclipse. However, children, the elderly, and only unwell people get allowed to have one meal 3 hrs before the Grahan.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty Images

    7. In many cultures, Pregnant women are advised to take special care of themselves as eclipses (solar and lunar) are considered as difficult for them. Although, there are no scientific pieces of evidence to back these claims.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MET Gala 2023: Cockroach gets glamorous starry moment at coveted fashion event - READ vma

    MET Gala 2023: Cockroach gets glamorous starry moment at coveted fashion event - READ

    MET Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla looks magnificent in silver spiked couture attire vma

    MET Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla looks magnificent in silver spiked couture attire

    MET Gala 2023: Isha Ambani looks captivating in Prabal Gurung saree gown ensemble vma

    MET Gala 2023: Isha Ambani looks captivating in Prabal Gurung saree gown ensemble

    7 benefits of Ajwain-from curing high cholesterol to reducing blood pressure RBA

    7 benefits of Ajwain-from curing high cholesterol to reducing blood pressure

    Numerology Prediction for May 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    football Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia: Is PSG star on family vacay or negotiating deal with Al-Hilal?-ayh

    Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia: Is PSG star on family vacay or negotiating deal with Al-Hilal?

    NEET UG admit card 2023 to be out soon Here is a step by step guide to download it gcw

    NEET UG admit card 2023 to be out soon; Here's a step-by-step guide to download it

    AR Rahmans live concert in Pune stopped midway by police, know reason here ADC

    AR Rahman's live concert in Pune stopped midway by police, know reason here

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur starrer makes record; wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke awards vma

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur starrer makes record; wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke awards

    Karnataka Election 2023: Can Congress really promise 75 per cent reservation

    Karnataka Election 2023: Can Congress promise 75 per cent reservation in manifesto?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon