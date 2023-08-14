Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Loved grilled chicken? Here's how to make it at home

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 7:50 PM IST

    Grilled chicken is a delicious and healthy option that's easy to prepare. Here's a basic recipe for making grilled chicken:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Instructions:

    Prepare the Chicken:

    Start by rinsing the chicken breasts under cold water and patting them dry with paper towels.
    If the chicken breasts are thick, you can butterfly them by slicing them horizontally. This helps them cook more evenly and quickly on the grill.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Marinate the Chicken (Optional):

    • Marinating the chicken can add flavor and tenderness. You can create a simple marinade using ingredients like olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, herbs (such as rosemary, thyme, or oregano), and your choice of spices.
    • Place the chicken breasts in a resealable plastic bag or a shallow dish, and pour the marinade over them. Make sure the chicken is evenly coated. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on your preference.
    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Preheat the Grill:

    • Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. If you're using a charcoal grill, wait until the coals are hot and covered with ash before placing the chicken on the grill grates.
    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Brush with Oil:

    • Before placing the chicken on the grill, lightly brush the grill grates with oil to prevent sticking. You can use a brush or a folded paper towel dipped in oil.
    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Grill the Chicken:

    Place the chicken breasts on the grill grates. Close the grill lid and cook for about 6-8 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness of the chicken breasts. You can also use a meat thermometer to ensure the internal temperature reaches 165°F (75°C) for safe consumption.
    To achieve those beautiful grill marks, rotate the chicken about halfway through cooking on each side.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Baste (Optional):

    • If you'd like, you can baste the chicken with extra marinade or a mixture of olive oil and herbs during the last few minutes of grilling for added flavor.
    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Rest and Serve:

    • Once the chicken is cooked through and has reached a safe internal temperature, remove it from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes. This helps the juices redistribute and keeps the chicken tender.
    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Slice or serve the grilled chicken as desired. It can be enjoyed as a main dish, sliced over salads, or in sandwiches.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National lizard day: 6 best reptilian pets known for companionship LMA EAI

    National lizard day: 6 best reptilian pets known for companionship

    Wellness: 5 surprising benefits of Herbal Tea for young people vma eai

    Wellness: 5 surprising benefits of Herbal Tea for young people

    Health tips: 5 surprising advantages of Ginger for Cough and Cold vma eai

    Health tips: 5 surprising advantages of Ginger for Cough and Cold

    Unveiling natural radiance: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Tulsi vma eai

    Unveiling natural radiance: 5 revolutionary Skin benefits of Tulsi

    Jet-Set Style: 6 tips for elevating your Airport Look MSW EAI

    Jet-Set Style: 6 tips for elevating your Airport Look

    Recent Stories

    Here are 6 best health advantages of zuccini: Explore now ADC EIA

    Here are 6 best health advantages of zuccini: Explore now

    Gajar ka Halwa to Jalebi: 7 desserts for I-day celebration ATG

    Gajar ka Halwa to Jalebi: 7 desserts for I-day celebration

    Cricket Stuart Broad shares insights into his surprising retirement decision osf

    Stuart Broad shares insights into his surprising retirement decision

    Sri Aurobindo Birth Anniversary: 10 Thought-Provoking Quotes on Life AJR EAI

    Sri Aurobindo Birth Anniversary: 10 Thought-Provoking Quotes on Life

    Here are 7 yoga poses for diabetic patients LMA

    Here are 7 yoga poses for diabetic patients

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon