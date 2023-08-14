Loved grilled chicken? Here's how to make it at home

Grilled chicken is a delicious and healthy option that's easy to prepare. Here's a basic recipe for making grilled chicken:

Instructions: Prepare the Chicken: Start by rinsing the chicken breasts under cold water and patting them dry with paper towels.

If the chicken breasts are thick, you can butterfly them by slicing them horizontally. This helps them cook more evenly and quickly on the grill.

Marinate the Chicken (Optional): Marinating the chicken can add flavor and tenderness. You can create a simple marinade using ingredients like olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, herbs (such as rosemary, thyme, or oregano), and your choice of spices.

Place the chicken breasts in a resealable plastic bag or a shallow dish, and pour the marinade over them. Make sure the chicken is evenly coated. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on your preference.

Preheat the Grill: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. If you're using a charcoal grill, wait until the coals are hot and covered with ash before placing the chicken on the grill grates.

Brush with Oil: Before placing the chicken on the grill, lightly brush the grill grates with oil to prevent sticking. You can use a brush or a folded paper towel dipped in oil.

Grill the Chicken: Place the chicken breasts on the grill grates. Close the grill lid and cook for about 6-8 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness of the chicken breasts. You can also use a meat thermometer to ensure the internal temperature reaches 165°F (75°C) for safe consumption.

To achieve those beautiful grill marks, rotate the chicken about halfway through cooking on each side.

Baste (Optional): If you'd like, you can baste the chicken with extra marinade or a mixture of olive oil and herbs during the last few minutes of grilling for added flavor.

Rest and Serve: Once the chicken is cooked through and has reached a safe internal temperature, remove it from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes. This helps the juices redistribute and keeps the chicken tender.

Slice or serve the grilled chicken as desired. It can be enjoyed as a main dish, sliced over salads, or in sandwiches.