Lohri 2026 Treats: Try These 5 Traditional Gud Chikki Variations at Home
Lohri, celebrated on January 13, is incomplete without jaggery-based sweets. This festival season, try five delicious and crunchy gud chikki recipes that blend tradition with taste, warmth, and festive joy for family gatherings.
Sesame Chikki
Lohri feels incomplete without chikki. Roast sesame seeds, melt jaggery, and mix. This traditional sweet is rich in calcium and keeps you warm.
Peanut Chikki
Everyone loves peanut chikki. Dry roast peanuts and remove the skins. Mix them into jaggery syrup and spread on a greased plate. Cut into pieces when cool. It's full of energy.
Mixed Dry Fruits Chikki
For a protein-packed treat, try dry fruit chikki. Lightly roast cashews, almonds, pistachios, and walnuts. Mix them into jaggery syrup and let it set. It's delicious and nutritious.
Roasted Gram Chikki
This chikki gives an instant energy boost. Mix roasted chana dal into jaggery syrup and spread on a greased plate. When cool, cut into squares or rectangles and serve.
Puffed Rice Chikki
Puffed rice chikki is a lightweight and easy-to-digest treat. Roast puffed rice in ghee, mix with jaggery syrup, and let it set. Cut into rectangles. It's light and crispy.
