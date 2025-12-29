Sesame to Peanuts: 7 Delicious Homemade Chikki Recipes for Winter Treats
Winter calls for warm, crunchy treats, and homemade chikkis are perfect for the season. From sesame-jaggery to peanut delights, these 7 easy recipes bring sweetness, nutrition, and festive flavors right to your kitchen.
Crunchy Winter Chikki Treats
Looking for the perfect winter snack? Homemade chikkis are easy, tasty, and packed with nutrition. From sesame to peanut and dry fruit varieties, these seven recipes offer a crunchy, sweet treat that’s perfect for festivals, tea time, or just satisfying your seasonal cravings.
Peanut Chikki
Made with peanuts, jaggery, and ghee, this traditional chikki is a delicious and wholesome post-meal treat during winter. While it’s commonly prepared for festivals like Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti, you can easily make and enjoy it anytime at home.
Sesame Chikki
Sesame chikki is a simple yet delicious winter snack. To make it, melt jaggery and mix it with roasted sesame seeds. This crunchy delight can be stored for months, making it perfect for anytime snacking.
Dry Fruit Chikki
Packed with almonds, cashews, walnuts, and other dry fruits, this chikki is mixed with jaggery to create a sweet, crunchy treat. It’s a perfect morning snack, saving you the daily hassle of soaking or peeling nuts.
Chana Dal Chikki
Chana dal, a healthy and protein-rich lentil, is usually used in savory snacks, but it makes a fantastic chikki too. Simply mix roasted chana dal into melted jaggery, let it set, and enjoy a crunchy, wholesome winter treat.
Makhana Chikki
Makhana chikki is a healthy, flavorful treat made with fox nuts (makhana), pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, dates, honey, and peanut butter. This crunchy, naturally sweet chikki is perfect for a guilt-free winter snack.
Poppy Seed Chikki
Poppy seed chikki is a healthy winter treat. Lightly roast the poppy seeds, mix them into melted jaggery, roll the mixture evenly, and cut into squares. This chikki can be stored for several months, making it a long-lasting snack.
Almond Rose Chikki
The crunch of almonds combined with the delicate fragrance of rose creates a delicious and nutritious chikki. This sweet treat pairs perfectly with evening tea, making it an ideal winter snack.
