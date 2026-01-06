5 Quick and Delicious Til Laddu Recipes to Sweeten Up Your Lohri Festivities
Making til (sesame) laddus on Lohri is considered both auspicious and healthy. These 5 easy recipes will keep you warm during winter while adding extra sweetness to your festive celebrations.
The Importance of Sesame Laddus on Lohri
Lohri is celebrated in winter, and eating sesame and jaggery is auspicious and healthy. Sesame keeps the body warm and gives energy. Sharing sesame laddus by the Lohri fire symbolizes joy. If you want to make different flavored sesame laddus at home this Lohri, try these 5 easy and tasty recipes.
Classic Jaggery Sesame Laddus
Ingredients: White sesame, jaggery, ghee. Method: Roast sesame seeds until golden. Melt jaggery with a little water. Add roasted sesame and ghee to the syrup. Turn off the heat, let it cool slightly, and form into round laddus. These traditional laddus are delicious and very healthy.
Peanut-Sesame Laddus
Ingredients: Sesame, peanuts, jaggery, ghee. Method: Roast peanuts, remove skins, and coarsely grind. Roast sesame separately. Melt jaggery, add sesame and peanuts. Mix well and turn off the heat. Once the mixture cools a bit, make laddus. These crunchy laddus are a hit with kids.
Dry Fruit Sesame Laddus
Ingredients: Sesame, jaggery, almonds, cashews, raisins, ghee. Method: Roast sesame and finely chop dry fruits. Melt jaggery, then add sesame and dry fruits. Mix well and turn off the heat. Make laddus when it cools. These nutritious laddus are a great option to serve guests on Lohri.
Coconut-Sesame Laddus
Ingredients: Sesame, dry coconut, jaggery, ghee. Method: Lightly roast sesame and dry coconut separately. Melt jaggery, then add sesame and coconut. Mix well and turn off the heat. Once the mixture cools a bit, form laddus. The aroma of coconut gives these laddus a special flavor.
Healthy Sesame and Date Laddus
Ingredients: Sesame, dates, ghee. Method: Roast sesame seeds. Remove seeds from dates and blend into a paste. Heat ghee, add the date paste and sesame seeds. Mix well and turn off the heat. Make laddus once it cools. These laddus offer natural sweetness without jaggery and are very healthy.
