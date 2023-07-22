Living alone? Here are 7 easy-to-make dinner items

Preparing a healthy and easy dinner doesn't have to be complicated. Here are seven simple and nutritious dinner ideas that you can whip up in no time.

Image: Getty

Try and be creative and adapt the following ideas based on your preferences and the ingredients available to you. With a little planning and some simple recipes, you can prepare healthy and delicious dinners in no time.

Image: Getty

Sheet Pan Meals: Arrange a variety of chopped vegetables, lean protein (like chicken, fish, or tofu), and some seasonings on a baking sheet. Roast everything together in the oven for a quick and flavorful dinner. You can even add some whole grains like quinoa or brown rice for extra nutrition.

Image: Getty

Stir-Fry: A stir-fry is a quick and healthy way to combine veggies and protein. Use a mix of colorful vegetables, lean protein, and a tasty sauce. Serve it over brown rice or noodles for a complete meal.

Image: Getty

Salad Bowls: Create a balanced dinner salad by combining leafy greens, a protein source (such as grilled chicken, beans, or salmon), healthy fats (like avocado or nuts), and some fruits or veggies for added flavor and nutrition.

Image: Getty

One-Pot Meals: Choose recipes that only require one pot or pan, like a hearty vegetable soup, chili, or a pasta dish with plenty of veggies and lean protein. These meals are easy to make and minimize clean-up.

Image: Getty

Wraps and Sandwiches: Opt for whole-grain wraps or bread and fill them with lean protein, plenty of veggies, and some healthy spreads or dressings. This is a quick way to get a balanced meal without much cooking.

Image: Getty

Baked Fish or Chicken: Season fish fillets or chicken breasts with herbs and spices, then bake them in the oven. Serve with steamed veggies or a side salad for a simple and healthy dinner.

Image: Getty

Buddha Bowls: Assemble a colorful bowl with a variety of cooked and raw vegetables, grains like quinoa or brown rice, protein (such as beans, tofu, or grilled chicken), and a flavorful dressing or sauce.