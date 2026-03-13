Leftover Roti Ideas: Turn Old Rotis Into 5 Tasty Snacks Kids Will Absolutely Love
Leftover rotis from dinner often go to waste as no one wants to eat them the next morning. But don’t throw them away—these rotis can be turned into healthy, tasty dishes with a few simple recipes.
Make Roti Noodles from leftover roti
You can make noodles from leftover rotis, which are a healthy option compared to maida noodles. Kids love them too! To make this, first cut the rotis into thin strips. Then, heat some oil in a pan. Sauté veggies like garlic, onion, carrots, capsicum, and cabbage. Add the roti strips. Finally, toss everything with soy sauce, chilli sauce, and vinegar for 2 minutes. Your roti noodles are ready!
Roti Pizza
Roti pizza is a super quick recipe and a healthy alternative to regular pizza. Just spread some pizza sauce on a roti. Add your favourite veggies and lots of cheese. Cook it on a tawa or in a microwave for two to three minutes. Your thin-crust roti pizza is all set to be enjoyed.
Nachos
If you love movie theatre nachos, you can now make them at home with rotis instead of buying expensive packets. Cut the leftover rotis into triangles. Deep fry them in hot oil. For a healthier option, you can bake or air fry them until they are crispy. Serve these Mexican-style nachos with salsa, cheese dip, or mayonnaise.
Roti Laddoo
You can make very tasty churma laddoos from rotis. First, break the rotis into small pieces or grind them coarsely. Roast them well in ghee, then mix in jaggery powder or sugar. Add some dry fruits, shape them into small laddoos, and enjoy. These laddoos stay fresh for up to a week.
Roti Cutlet
You can also make delicious cutlets from rotis for a great breakfast. Lightly soak a roti in water and mash it. Then, mix in boiled potatoes and veggies like peas, beans, and cabbage. Add spices like coriander, chilli, chaat masala, and black salt. Shape the mixture into tikkis or cutlets and pan-fry them on a tawa. Serve hot with green chutney.
