You can make noodles from leftover rotis, which are a healthy option compared to maida noodles. Kids love them too! To make this, first cut the rotis into thin strips. Then, heat some oil in a pan. Sauté veggies like garlic, onion, carrots, capsicum, and cabbage. Add the roti strips. Finally, toss everything with soy sauce, chilli sauce, and vinegar for 2 minutes. Your roti noodles are ready!