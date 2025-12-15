Worst Indian dishes: Learn about the list of the worst Indian dishes of 2025, which foreigners did not like at all. Today, we will tell you about 5 Indian recipes that are included in the worldwide worst food list.

Millions of people around the world love different kinds of food. When it comes to spicy food, India's name is taken first. From Butter Chicken to Hyderabadi Biryani, many dishes are on the list of top favourites worldwide, but do you know about the 5 Indian dishes that people have outright rejected?

Not only that, but they have also been placed in the worst food category. Let's find out about the list of the worst dishes of 2025.

Foreigners rejected these 5 Dishes!

Most food-related lists are prepared by global food guides like Taste Atlas, which also considers the food preferences of foreign tourists alongside those of Indians.

Jaljeera

Jaljeera is very popular in the summer, but foreign tourists do not like it at all. Most tourists find its smell to be like sulfur. Even with cumin and mint, its taste failed to impress foreigners.

Missi Roti

In India, no wedding or celebration is complete without Missi Roti. However, in the list of the world's worst-rated foods released in January 2025, Missi Roti was ranked 56th. This bread is especially popular in North India.

Aloo Baingan ki Sabji

In 2024 and 2025, Aloo Baingan ki Sabji was consistently included in the list of Worst Rated Indian Dishes. Many people did not like its sticky texture. However, it is very popular in most Indian households and is often served with kadhi and dal.

Gajak

Eating Gajak is common in North India during winters. This sweet made with jaggery and sesame is liked by everyone, but surprisingly, it was included on the worst-dish list in 2025. Many tourists compared Gajak to chocolate and found it difficult to bite with their teeth.

Panta Bhat

Panta Bhat was also less liked in global lists. This traditional dish is most popular in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. To make it, boiled rice is soaked in water overnight and eaten with bhat (rice). However, foreigners did not like this dish at all.