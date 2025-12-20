English

7 easy steps to make soft and round roti

Roti or Chapati is a common Indian flatbread made from only two ingredients: whole wheat flour (atta) and water. Learn more about how to make smooth roti at home!

Author: Richa Barua
Mix flour and water to form a soft dough

Mix flour, water, and a pinch of salt to form a soft, pliable dough.

Image credits: Getty
Knead the dough until smooth and elastic

Knead the dough thoroughly for 8-10 minutes until smooth and elastic.

Image credits: Getty
Divide the dough into small, equal-sized balls

Cover the dough and let it rest for at least 15-30 minutes

Image credits: Getty
Roll out the dough ball evenly with a rolling pin

Flatten a dough ball and roll it out evenly into a thin circle with a rolling pin.

Image credits: Freepik
Heat a tava or griddle over medium heat

Heat a tava or griddle over medium-high heat until hot.

Image credits: Getty
Cook the roti on both sides until golden spots appear

Cook the roti on the tava, flipping it until both sides have golden spots and it puffs up.

Image credits: Getty
Enjoy your perfectly round and delicious roti

Following these steps should help you make soft, round roti

Image credits: Freepik

