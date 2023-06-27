Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kombucha to Yoghurt: 6 superfoods to have healthy gut daily

    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    One of the most popular fermented foods globally is yoghurt, which has been consumed in certain parts of the world for thousands of years, along with closely related kefir. From Kombucha to Yoghurt, here are the 6 incredible superfoods which can aid you in having a healthy gut daily.

    Whether you realize it or not, fermentation is a process used to produce some of the world’s favourite foods and beverages. What are some foods fermented in nature? Popular fermented foods include yoghurt, cottage cheese, kombucha, apple cider vinegar and so much more.

    Eating fermented (or “cultured”) foods is the most suitable way to obtain a daily dose of probiotic bacteria that support gut health. Here are 6 incredible superfoods to have a healthy gut daily.

    1. Yoghurt:

    Yoghurt is a unique and most loved dairy product because it is available and is a top probiotic food many people eat regularly.

    2. Apple Cider Vinegar:

    Apple cider vinegar that is raw and contains “the mother” is fermented and does contain some probiotics. It also has certain types of acids like acetic acid, which supports the function of probiotics and prebiotics in your gut.

    3. Kefir:

    Kefir is a fermented milk product (made from cow, goat or sheep’s milk) that tastes like a drinkable yoghurt. Kefir provides high levels of vitamin B12, calcium, magnesium, vitamin K2, biotin, folate, enzymes and probiotics.

    4. Tempeh:

    Another beneficial fermented food made with soybeans is tempeh, a product created by mixing soybeans with a tempeh starter. When it sits for a day or two, it becomes a dense, cake-like product that contains both probiotics and a hefty dose of protein.

    5. Kombucha:

    Kombucha is a fermented drink made of black tea and sugar (from various sources like cane sugar, fruit or honey). It contains a colony of bacteria and yeast responsible for initiating the fermentation process once combined with sugar and aids in strong gut health.

    6. Cottage Cheese:

    Several cottage cheese brands include live and active cultures, aka probiotics. In addition to overall gut health, probiotics help keep your heart healthy and can even help boost your immune system.

