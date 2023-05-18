Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Keep your cats healthy: 7 best human foods for cats

    First Published May 18, 2023, 7:41 PM IST

    The secret to keeping a cat healthy and happy is to maintain a nutrient-rich diet. Here is the list of some human food that is edible for cats also: (Anushri Bokade)

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Cats are delicate animals with specific requirements. At various phases of their lives, they require diverse diets. Novice cat owners need to understand that, despite their liking, cats cannot eat all types of food. 

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Whole grains: Give your cat whole or unprocessed grains as a terrific human food treat. Whole grains, as opposed to refined grains, have their entire complement of vitamins, iron, and fibre, which gives them nutritional value. Muesli (with water), corn and brown rice are a few examples of human foods your cat can eat as part of a balanced diet.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Vegetable: If you see them nibbling on indoor plants, your cat could need extra fibre. Replace those lush, perhaps pesticide-covered leaves with small servings of steamed or baked veggies like carrots, broccoli, asparagus, or squash.
     

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Fish: Only a tiny portion of the omega-3 required to keep their ratio of fatty acids healthy and balanced is produced by both cats and dogs. The correct proportions of these nutrients can be found in cat-friendly human foods like salmon, tuna, herring, and crab for your feline buddy.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Eggs: Cooked eggs are a fantastic addition to your feline's diet because they are high in protein, iron, and other minerals. However, as raw eggs carry the risk of salmonella and E. coli, thoroughly scramble them before feeding them to your cat.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Cheese: Many kittens prefer milk and later develop lactose intolerance, like young children. Even so, giving a sick cat a small quantity of cheese or milk can help it remember to take its medication.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Avocados: Not only are avocados a delicious and secure cat food, but they are also rich in vitamins A, C, E, and B6, all essential for the well-being of your cat's skin and coat.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Meat: As 'obligate carnivores,' cats must consume meat as a necessary diet component. Meals that are robust and contain meats like chicken, turkey, and duck will keep your cat content and healthy.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are you facing multiple IUI failures? Know what can be the reason RBA

    Are you facing multiple IUI failures? Know what can be the reason

    How to make the classic Kolkata chicken biriyani: Know recipe, ingredients and more ADC

    How to make the classic Kolkata chicken biriyani: Know recipe, ingredients and more

    Follow these essential hair oiling tips for best results this season ADC

    Follow these essential hair oiling tips for best results this season

    Daily Horoscope for May 18 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 18, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Leo; difficult day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for May 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans with desirable figure in bold fluorescent coloured-bikini vma

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans with desirable figure in bold fluorescent coloured-bikini

    Embarrassing Facebook glitch exposes snoopers; here's how to see if you've been busted AJR

    Embarrassing Facebook glitch exposes snoopers; here's how to see if you've been busted

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar says her finale red carpet look reflects grace and elegance ADC

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar says her finale red carpet look reflects 'grace and elegance”

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh romantic song Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele goes viral watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song ‘Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,’ goes viral-WATCH

    Kerala man escapes unhurt as mobile phone explodes in shirt pocket anr

    Kerala man escapes unhurt as mobile phone explodes in shirt pocket

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon