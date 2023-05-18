Keep your cats healthy: 7 best human foods for cats

The secret to keeping a cat healthy and happy is to maintain a nutrient-rich diet. Here is the list of some human food that is edible for cats also: (Anushri Bokade)

Cats are delicate animals with specific requirements. At various phases of their lives, they require diverse diets. Novice cat owners need to understand that, despite their liking, cats cannot eat all types of food.

Whole grains: Give your cat whole or unprocessed grains as a terrific human food treat. Whole grains, as opposed to refined grains, have their entire complement of vitamins, iron, and fibre, which gives them nutritional value. Muesli (with water), corn and brown rice are a few examples of human foods your cat can eat as part of a balanced diet.

Vegetable: If you see them nibbling on indoor plants, your cat could need extra fibre. Replace those lush, perhaps pesticide-covered leaves with small servings of steamed or baked veggies like carrots, broccoli, asparagus, or squash.



Fish: Only a tiny portion of the omega-3 required to keep their ratio of fatty acids healthy and balanced is produced by both cats and dogs. The correct proportions of these nutrients can be found in cat-friendly human foods like salmon, tuna, herring, and crab for your feline buddy.

Eggs: Cooked eggs are a fantastic addition to your feline's diet because they are high in protein, iron, and other minerals. However, as raw eggs carry the risk of salmonella and E. coli, thoroughly scramble them before feeding them to your cat.

Cheese: Many kittens prefer milk and later develop lactose intolerance, like young children. Even so, giving a sick cat a small quantity of cheese or milk can help it remember to take its medication.

Avocados: Not only are avocados a delicious and secure cat food, but they are also rich in vitamins A, C, E, and B6, all essential for the well-being of your cat's skin and coat.

