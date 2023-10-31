Karwa Chauth 2023: Here's a list of looks you can try from The former Miss World is beauty and glamour juxtaposed together with a bountiful elegance. Here's few traditional looks of the actress you can try for your Karwa Chauth look if you want to go all out to impress your spouse

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 Aishwarya Rai inspired Sari looks for festival

Karwa Chauth is knocking the door however last minute preparations mean one has less time to ponder her the looks.Here's a list of 7 looks that you can fall back on if still undecided. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is also celebrating her 50th birthday tomorrow is the diva we all know her to be

Aishwarya Rai in Blue Benarasi Saree

This traditional blue benarasi sari exudes royalty and its regal in itself. Festivals are the only time we get to go all out. Try this traditional saree to make your Karwa Chauth look

Orange Gotapatti Lehanga Saree

For all those who believe in traditional yet a bit simple styles, this Orange gotapatti sari is going to serve that purpose

The Bridal Look

If you are newly wed or even want to try out your wedding Red Saree/Lehanga, here's the perfect opportunity on Karwa Chauth. Bring out all your wedding jewelleries and dress up like the bride you are!

Red Kanjeevaram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her elegant and stunning appearances in traditional Indian attire, including red Kanjeevaram sarees. She has been seen wearing red Kanjeevaram sarees on various occasions, including at cultural events, weddings, and film festivals. Aishwarya's choice of the red Kanjeevaram saree often showcases the rich and vibrant colors, intricate designs, and fine craftsmanship that are characteristic of this traditional South Indian silk saree. If you are to take inspiration from this look, ho ahead and surprise yourself

Purple Silk Saree

This simple but elegant Purple Saree is a great choice for your Karwa Chauth lookbook if you want to follow the former Miss World's footsteps

Red Organza

Take inspiration from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this heavy work red organza outfit. Heavy work on an organza outfit includes intricate embroidery, zari work, or embellishments, creating a rich and elegant look. Follow her footsteps to create this beautiful look for your Karwa Chauth pictures