    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 Aishwarya Rai inspired Sari looks for festival

    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Here's a list of looks you can try from The former Miss World is beauty and glamour juxtaposed together with a bountiful elegance. Here's few traditional looks of the actress you can try for your Karwa Chauth look if you want to go all out to impress your spouse

    article_image1

    Karwa Chauth is knocking the door however last minute preparations mean one has less time to ponder her the looks.Here's a list of 7 looks that you can fall back on if still undecided. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is also celebrating her 50th birthday tomorrow is the diva we all know her to be

    article_image2

    Aishwarya Rai in Blue Benarasi Saree

    This traditional blue benarasi sari exudes royalty and its regal in itself. Festivals are the only time we get to go all out. Try this traditional saree to make your Karwa Chauth look

    article_image3

    Orange Gotapatti Lehanga Saree

    For all those who believe in traditional yet a bit simple styles, this Orange gotapatti sari is going to serve that purpose

    article_image4

    The Bridal Look

    If you are newly wed or even want to try out your wedding Red Saree/Lehanga, here's the perfect opportunity on Karwa Chauth. Bring out all your wedding jewelleries and dress up like the bride you are!

    article_image5

    Red Kanjeevaram

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her elegant and stunning appearances in traditional Indian attire, including red Kanjeevaram sarees. She has been seen wearing red Kanjeevaram sarees on various occasions, including at cultural events, weddings, and film festivals. Aishwarya's choice of the red Kanjeevaram saree often showcases the rich and vibrant colors, intricate designs, and fine craftsmanship that are characteristic of this traditional South Indian silk saree. If you are to take inspiration from this look, ho ahead and surprise yourself

    article_image6

    Purple Silk Saree

    This simple but elegant Purple Saree is a great choice for your Karwa Chauth lookbook if you want to follow the former Miss World's footsteps

    article_image7

    Red Organza

    Take inspiration from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this heavy work red organza outfit. Heavy work on an organza outfit includes intricate embroidery, zari work, or embellishments, creating a rich and elegant look. Follow her footsteps to create this beautiful look for your Karwa Chauth pictures

