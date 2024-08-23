Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janmashtami 2024: Jalebi to Malpua; 9 sacred bhog offerings for Lord Krishna's blessings

    Celebrate Janmashtami 2024 by offering these special Bhog recipes to Lord Krishna. Discover traditional foods to prepare and seek divine blessings on this auspicious day. Learn what foods to offer to Lord Krishna and make your celebrations spiritually fulfilling.

    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 3:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    One of the most significant Hindu holidays honouring the birth of Lord Krishna is Janmashtami. It is a joyful and festive period that is observed with tremendous dedication throughout India. On Janmashtami, people worship Lord Krishna by giving him special bhog.

    It is related that one day, in Gokul, the place where Lord Krishna was born, Lord Indra, the deity of thunder and rain, became enraged and began to pour rain continuously, causing devastation and floods. Lord Krishna held the whole Govardhan Mountain on the tip of his little finger to safeguard the populace and gave them all refuge.

    There is still memory of the miracle that is thought to have occurred when he held the mountain for seven days. The villagers pledged to provide Krishna a feast consisting of 56 things out of gratitude and affection after he missed his eight daily meals for seven days. Since then, 56 foods have been found to be beneficial for long-term deity appeasement.

    1. Makhan Mishri

    A favourite during Janmashtami, Makhan Mishri is a mixture of fresh butter and sugar crystals. This simple yet delicious dish brings back memories of Krishna's naughty boyhood and his love of butter and sweets.

    2. Rabri

    Condensed milk spiced with cardamom and saffron is used to make the rich, creamy delicacy known as rabbri. It symbolises the kindness, wonders, and sweetness of Krishna's presence and is best eaten cold.

    3. Halwa

    Halwa is a rich, sweet dish made with carrots, lentils, or semolina. It's a festival staple. Experiencing Janmashtami signifies an abundance of Krishna's blessings and a joyful celebration.

    4. Mohan Bhog

    Mohanbhog is a sweet spiced rice pudding made for Janmashtami. This is believed to be Lord Krishna’s favourite, symbolizing his divine feeding and the joy he gives to his devotees.

    5. Peda

    A creamy, sweet milk with cardamom and almond flavours is called peda. It was created on Janmashtami to glorify Lord Krishna's lively personality and to celebrate his birth with loved ones.

    6. Malpua

    A Janmashtami favourite is malpua, which are sweet pancakes that are crisply cooked and then drenched in sugar syrup. The joyful spirit and Krishna's presence are represented by the golden hue and sweetness.

    7. Kheer

    A rich, creamy rice pudding spiced with almonds, saffron and cardamom is called kheer. It's a customary dessert during Janmashtami. The event and Krishna's presence are luxurious because of their richness and texture.

    8. Rasgulla

    Rasgulla, syrup-soaked spongy cheese balls, is a delicious treat to have on Janmashtami. The pleasure and purity of Lord Krishna's presence are embodied in the texture's lightness and airiness.

    9. Jalebi

    Crispy spiral candies drenched in sugar syrup, known as jalebi, are a Janmashtami staple. The pleasure of Krishna's birth and his sweetness are represented by the hue and sweetness.

    On Janmashtami, Lord Krishna is offered special bhog items, signifying a day of great devotion and gladness. Devotees of Krishna celebrate his birth and the heavenly benefits he bestows through these traditional foods, which are rich in flavour and symbolism and express their love and veneration for the god.

    Worshipping Laddu Gopal also makes homes happier and more prosperous. On this day, couples who hope to become parents to a boy might worship Laddu Gopal with extreme devotion. In order to appease Lord Krishna, devotees are also requested to present his preferred bhog.

