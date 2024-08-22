Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janmashtami 2024: 5 delicious bhog recipes to celebrate the festival with flavor

     On Janmashtami, it's customary to prepare a variety of sweet and savoury dishes to please Lord Krishna. While temples traditionally offer 56 items, homemakers often prepare a more manageable selection.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    The joyful celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, known as Janmashtami, is a time for both gastronomic excess and spiritual devotion. The event occurs on August 26 this year, giving followers the chance to rejoice fervently and make delicious bhog (offerings) for the gods. The term "bhog" describes the sacrifices offered to gods at religious rituals.

    To appease Lord Krishna, a variety of sweet and savoury foods are traditionally prepared during Janmashtami. Temples usually provide 56 things, although homemakers usually prepare a smaller assortment.

    article_image2

    1. Dhaniya Panjiri

    This aromatic and nutritious mixture is a staple in Janmashtami celebrations. Dhaniya panjiri, which is made with roasted coriander seeds, powdered sugar, and dried fruits, is not only tasty but also very healthy.

    article_image3

    2. Kheer

    A traditional Indian dish, kheer is a creamy, soothing rice pudding. It's the ideal offering for Lord Krishna, enhanced with nuts and infused with the subtle aromas of cardamom.

    article_image4

    3. Besan Ladoo

    A seasonal staple, these melt-in-your-mouth ladoos. They are a wonderful delicacy for gods and humans alike, made of gramme flour, ghee, sugar, and cardamom.

    article_image5

    4. Makhana Paag

    A distinct and refreshing choice, makhana paag combines the sweetness of coconut and sugar with the crisp texture of lotus seeds. It's a welcome diversion from the typical decadent treats.

    5. Mohan Bhog

    This luscious dessert is the result of a lot of affection. A really royal delicacy befitting a deity, mohan bhog is made with semolina, milk, and a mixture of spices.

    article_image6

    These five recipes for bhog are only a place to start when planning your Janmashtami festivities. Try varying the tastes and ingredients to make your own special products. Recall that the love and attention with which you prepare the bhog is the most significant part of this celebration.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for August 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 22, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 22, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 22, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity gcw

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 21, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 21, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Recent Stories

    Who is the richest man ever? No, it is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata; know his net worth HERE RBA

    Who is the richest man ever? No, it is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata; know his net worth HERE

    Drive Your Dream: Check the low-interest car loans from top banks here anr

    Drive Your Dream: Check the low-interest car loans from top banks here

    Reduce blood pressure naturally: 7 tips to improve heart health dmn

    Reduce blood pressure naturally: 7 tips to improve heart health

    Kerala Auto Rickshaw Permit: Weighing the Pros and Cons anr

    Kerala Auto Rickshaw Permit: Weighing the Pros and Cons

    Kharge 'saara Hindustan humare kabze main hoga' claim if Congress wins J&K elections sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Kharge's 'saara Hindustan humare kabze main hoga' claim if Congress wins J&K elections sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon