Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is cat good or bad for Vastu Shastra? Know some benefits of having fur babies

    There are a lot of individuals who adore having a cat in their houses. Now, let's have a look at both positive and negative omens for cats.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 1:05 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    In Vastu Shastra, many animals and birds are considered auspicious. At the same time, some are considered inauspicious. Against that backdrop, according to Vastu Shastra, several good and bad omens related to cats are mentioned. See about them.

    article_image2

    According to religious beliefs, keeping a cat is auspicious. Because, it is said that the cat protects us from negative forces.

    article_image3

    However, sometimes keeping a cat is inauspicious. Because, it is said that having a cat in the house activates the elements of Rahu. This increases the problems in a person's life.

    article_image4

    If the cat kept at home gives birth to kittens, there is a high chance of progress for the members of that family. Also, negative energy does not enter that house.

    article_image5

    The auspiciousness and inauspiciousness of a cat are related to its color. That is, if you have a golden colored cat in your house, it is considered very auspicious and it brings good luck.

    article_image6

    At the same time, it is considered bad to keep a black cat in the house. Mainly, if a black cat starts crying in the house, it is considered a bad omen. Moreover, it indicates unwanted events or bad news.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maximizing your retirement savings: Top investment options for a secure future NTI

    Maximizing your retirement savings: Top investment options for a secure future

    Numerology Prediction for August 29, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 29, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: August 29, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: August 29, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Will car prices drop? Inventory buildup puts pressure on manufacturers dmn

    Will car prices drop? Inventory buildup puts pressure on manufacturers

    Numerology Prediction for August 28, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 28, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Investing Tips: Essential steps for beginners to start stock investing NTI

    Investing Tips: Essential steps for beginners to start stock investing

    cricket Legends League Cricket final to be held in Srinagar; International cricket returns to Kashmir after 40 years scr

    Legends League Cricket final to be held in Srinagar; International cricket returns to Kashmir after 40 years

    Who is Nikolai Durov, the Telegram co-founder and brother of CEO Pavel Durov facing arrest warrants? anr

    Who is Nikolai Durov, the Telegram co-founder and brother of CEO Pavel Durov facing arrest warrants?

    Struggling to sleep? Do THESE 6 things for better sleep RKK

    Struggling to sleep? Do THESE 6 things for better sleep

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh, Thulasimathi secure straight-games win in all-Indian para-badminton clash snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh, Thulasimathi secure straight-games win in all-Indian para-badminton clash

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon