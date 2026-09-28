Kitchen Gardening: Tomato to Chilli, 7 Easiest Vegetables To Grow
Are you a beginner in gardening? Then you must start planting these seven easy vegetables that require minimal effort. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Easy vegetables to grow!
Here are 7 of the easiest and most rewarding vegetables to grow in your home kitchen garden. Easy, tasty and full of benefits.
Tomatoes
Plant cherry or bush varieties in well-drained soil, burying seedlings deep along the stem to encourage strong root growth.
Chillies
Thrives in warm, sunny conditions requiring minimal maintenance; pruning the plants promotes better air circulation and higher yields.
Spinach
Fast-growing and forgiving, it flourishes in small pots or partial shade as a reliable "cut-and-come-again" leafy green.
Green Beans
Quick to sprout from large seeds, bush or pole beans fix nitrogen in the soil while producing abundant harvests.
Cucumber
Highly productive vining plants that love rich soil and sunshine, easily trained to climb vertical trellises.
Raddish
Rapidly maturing root vegetables ready in less than two months, adapting easily to loose, well-drained sandy soil.
Bottle Gourd
Also known as lauki, this vigorous warm-season climber yields tender. A must-have veggie.
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