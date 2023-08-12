International youth day 2023: Exploring essence, significance of theme

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    August 12th is observed as International Youth Day every year. Understand how this day reminds us the role of our youth in the building of the world’s foundation for a better future. by Leona Merlin Antony
     

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    International Youth Day is celebrated on August 12th every year. This day remind us of the various struggles the young indviduals have to go through their lives and to appreciate the immense qualities they treasure.

     

    article_image2

    1. Theme 2023

    Every year International Youth Day is celebrated with a focus on a particular theme. In 2023, the theme highlighted is ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’. The United Nations Website explains that for supporting a sustainable and resource-efficient society, certain green skills are required. It helps to cater for abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in this world.

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    2. The Begining

    The first celebration happened on August 12, 2000, to educate and make people aware of the above mentioned case. Promotion of peace and relevance of intercultural rapport. The initiation was done by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in December 17, 1999.

     

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    3. Significance

    It is very significant to observe this day since the youth play an important role in the foundation of our world. Their efforts should be recognized and good mentoring is essential for the betterment of their futures.

    article_image5

    Image: Freepik

    4. Green Skills

    As mentioned, these skills are very crucial in the today world. They can also be technical knowledge and skills which can be put to use for green technologies. The skills do not get restricted to our personal lives. It is something which should be extended towards your work and social life.

    article_image6

    Image: Freepik

    5. How to Celebrate

    The youth of the world can be in various stages of their lives. Always look out for spaces and opportunities which would help you to reach the desired position in your life. Arrange meetings and talks to communicate with like-minded people to develop an understanding of the role the youth play in society. 

    article_image7

    Image: Freepik

    6. Celebrating Diversity

    International Youth Day serves as a unique occasion to celebrate and embrace the rich tapestry of youth cultures, traditions, and perspectives that exist around the world. Celebrating diversity helps challenge stereotypes and prejudices that might arise from misunderstandings or lack of exposure. By showcasing the variety of talents, skills, and stories that young people bring to the table, International Youth Day can break down barriers and promote unity.

