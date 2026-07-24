Inside Nita Ambani's Antilia Temple; Rare Glimpse of Her Grand Pooja Room Goes Viral
Nita Ambani has offered a rare glimpse inside the grand temple at Antilia. A new video showcasing her beautifully designed pooja room has gone viral, with social media users praising its elegance and spiritual ambience.
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Inside the world's costliest home
Mukesh Ambani's home, Antilia, is one of the world's most expensive private residences. This 27-storey building is not just about luxury; it also deeply values Indian culture and spirituality. Everyone wants to know what's inside this grand mansion.
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Nita Ambani reveals her temple
Nita Ambani is quite active on social media, often sharing photos and videos from her life. In a new viral video, she has shown the public her magnificent pooja room for the first time. The video shows her completely absorbed in her devotion to Lord Krishna, and it has grabbed everyone's attention.
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Stunning silver-carved doors
The pooja room's entrance has grand, silver-carved doors. Inside, you can see a white marble floor, a huge chandelier, and pillars with detailed carvings. A flower-adorned photo of Lord Krishna creates a truly divine atmosphere.
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Walls full of Indian art
The walls are decorated with beautiful paintings of Radha-Krishna, lotus flowers, and other scenes that represent Indian culture. Each piece of art beautifully showcases the richness of Indian heritage.
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Interiors fit for a palace
The classic sofas with their silver shine, artistic furniture, eye-catching marble designs, and royal-looking doors give Antilia the feel of a modern-day palace.
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Nita Ambani's elegant look
In the video, Nita Ambani is wearing an elegant ivory-coloured saree featuring designs of Lord Krishna, a cow, and the lotus flower. She completed her look with diamond jewellery, a simple braid decorated with roses, and light makeup, which only enhanced her beauty.
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Spirituality amidst luxury
Antilia is clearly more than just an expensive house; it's a beautiful blend of Indian culture, art, and faith. The pooja room is getting a lot of love on social media. People are really impressed that she gives so much importance to spirituality despite her luxurious lifestyle.
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