Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, secured the #1 spot on Fortune India's Most Powerful Women list. The recognition celebrates her leadership and the Foundation's impact on over one hundred million lives across India.

Nita Ambani Tops Fortune India's Most Powerful Women List

Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, ranked one in Fortune India's Most Powerful Women list. Under her leadership, Reliance Foundation has touched over one hundred million lives across India, including 29 million children. This recognition celebrates her visionary leadership, her enduring commitment to institution-building and inclusive development, and her unwavering belief that true success is measured by the lives we transform.

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Reliance Industries Limited shared pictures of Nita Ambani receiving the honour and wrote in the caption, "Congratulations to Smt. Nita M. Ambani, on being ranked #1 in Fortune India's Most Powerful Women list. This recognition celebrates her visionary leadership, her enduring commitment to institution-building and inclusive development, and her unwavering belief that true success is measured by the lives we transform. Under her leadership, Reliance Foundation has touched over one hundred million lives across India, including 29 million children." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reliance Industries Limited (@relianceupdates)

Further Recognition for Humanitarian Efforts

Earlier on July 3, Nita Ambani was conferred the prestigious AAPI Humanitarian Award by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) during a ceremony held in Tampa, Florida.

The award recognises Nita Ambani's exceptional contributions across healthcare, education, sports, culture, and community development, while also acknowledging her steadfast commitment to serving society with compassion, dignity, and purpose.

In a further recognition of her humanitarian efforts, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor presented Nita Ambani with the Key to the City of Tampa, one of the highest civic honours in the United States. The symbolic honour represents the city's gratitude and its tradition of opening its doors to individuals whose contributions have made a meaningful impact on humanity. (ANI)